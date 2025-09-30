Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Improvado Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Improvado fuels success in Analytics and Data Capture through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Improvado today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as "One to Watch" in the Data Capture & Customer Analytics category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World. Improvado was identified for its work streamlining marketing data integration, marketing measurement, and providing AI-powered insights to drive better decision-making and enhance performance.

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers to show how Snowflake assessed the use of marketing technologies by more than 11,100 customers to determine how AI, privacy, and data gravity are continuing to accelerate the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 categories.

"Being featured in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report is fantastic recognition of the problems we're solving. For too long, marketers have had to fight with scattered data, time-consuming reporting, and IT dependencies. Our goal, in collaboration with Snowflake, is to end that," said Daniel Kravtsov, Founder and CEO of Improvado. "We give marketing teams a single source of truth for all their campaign data, right inside their own secure Snowflake environment. This means marketers can make faster decisions to boost ROI, and IT teams have complete peace of mind."

"We look for partners who are tackling the industry's toughest problems in new ways, and Improvado's approach to addressing data fragmentation is turning heads," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "By creating a single source of truth natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, they are delivering the clarity marketers need. This is putting them on a clear trajectory to become a key player in the Analytics and Data Capture space."

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 here.

About Improvado
Improvado is a fully integrated AI-powered marketing analytics and intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global agencies to turn fragmented marketing data into a strategic advantage. The platform connects and harmonizes data from over 500 marketing and sales sources, automates complex analytics workflows, and delivers actionable insights through enterprise-grade infrastructure with built-in governance and compliance. Improvado provides a unified view of marketing ROI and performance while reducing the total cost of marketing analytics ownership by 40-65%. Visit improvado.io to learn more.

Contact Information

Daniel Mironov
Head of Growth
daniel.mironov@improvado.io
+1 (551) 389-0313

.

SOURCE: Improvado



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/improvado-recognized-as-%22one-to-watch%22-in-snowflakes-modern-marke-1078594

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
