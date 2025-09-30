Anzeige
Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Offers Tea Ceremony in 150-Year-Old Garden

Guests can now choose to wear traditional kimono during the ceremony, held in the historic Zangetsu tea house in the heart of Tokyo.

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, known for its heritage-rich setting and immersive cultural offerings, invites guests to experience an authentic Japanese tea ceremony. Set within a 150-year-old garden and guided by trained tea masters, the program offers access to the centuries-old ritual of chanoyu (tea ceremony). As a recent enhancement, participants can also choose an optional kimono dressing service.

Tea Ceremony at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Tea Ceremony at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo
Guests can experience a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in the historic Zangetsu tea house

Guests are greeted by a tea master in the hotel lobby and guided through the property's historic garden to the Zangetsu tea house, a registered tangible cultural property. Once inside, they are welcomed as shokyaku - the principal guests in a formal tea ceremony.

In addition to receiving traditional sweets and freshly prepared matcha, participants are invited to take on the role of the host by learning how to prepare tea themselves. This dual perspective allows for a deeper understanding of the ritual and its principles of respect, purity, tranquility, and harmony.

What sets this experience apart from others offered in Tokyo is the setting. The tea ceremony takes place within the hotel's expansive garden, which has a history spanning more than 150 years. It is home to several cultural landmarks including a three-story pagoda, a shrine, and a sacred tree.

"This offering reflects our ongoing mission to preserve and share Japan's cultural heritage in meaningful ways," says Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "Through our tea ceremony experience, we invite guests to experience Japanese tradition hands-on, not only as observers, but also as active participants."

The experience is open to both overnight guests and day visitors. English-speaking support is available, and advance reservations are required. The optional kimono dressing service is offered on-site, allowing visitors to arrive in everyday clothing and change into traditional wear before the ceremony.

The tea ceremony is part of a series of other cultural programming at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, which includes kaiseki dining and the Tokyo Sea of Clouds garden attraction.

To learn more or make a reservation, please visit:
https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/garden/activity/

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

For more information, please visit: https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/

Contact Information

TAMLO Ltd.
chinzanso_pr@tam-tam.co.jp

.

SOURCE: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/hotel-chinzanso-tokyo-offers-tea-ceremony-in-150-year-old-garden-1079167

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
