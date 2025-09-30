Investor Summit Group: Q3 Virtual Investor Summit: On-Demand Presentations Now Available

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit are now accessible for on-demand viewing. Investors and attendees who were unable to join the live event can now explore company updates and insights at their convenience.

Held on September 16, the Summit featured a wide range of innovative microcap and small-cap companies highlighting their recent progress, growth strategies, and market opportunities. The on-demand format provides flexible access for investors to revisit presentations, discover new prospects, and gain valuable perspectives shared during the event.

View the full list of presenters on our website: Investor Summit Group

Or click the Company Names Below to Access Presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY SECTOR ANALYST NOTES Aurora Mobile Limited

(NASDAQ:JG) Technology Global flagship product, EngageLab, serving customers in 45 countries Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Healthcare Focus on novel immuno-oncology therapies discovered by computer prediction Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) Healthcare Novel gene therapies for large markets, including cancer and diabetes 51Talk Online Education Group

(NYSE American:COE) Consumer 51Talk reported Gross Billings of USD70million for FY24, reflecting a 74% year-on-year growth Helix BioPharma Corp.

(OTC PINK:HBPCF) Healthcare Lead asset targets +30% efficacy in lung cancer immunotherapy GlucoTrack, Inc.

(NASDAQ:GCTK) Healthcare Developing well-differentiated, fully implantable, real-time, multi-year continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) system, a more accurate, longer-term, less burdensome CGM Everspin Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:MRAM) Technology Everspin capabilities include Design Services, Manufacturing, and R&D coupled with a robust supply chain for its Toggle, STT MRAM products. Additionally, Everspin has a strong roadmap of future products. Peraso Inc.

(NASDAQ:PRSO) Technology Shipping into high-growth markets with over 100 distinct customer engagements in pipeline Uxin Limited

(NASDAQ:UXIN) Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry China's used car market is valued at approximately RMB 1.3 trillion, with more than 2x growth potential ahead. It remains a rapidly expanding yet highly fragmented sector. SuperCom Ltd.

(NASDAQ:SPCB) Technology Since mid-2024, SuperCom has secured over 30 new contracts across the USA, including entry into 11 new states, and 9 new partnerships with regional service providers. MIND Technology, Inc.

(NASDAQ:MIND) Marine Technology Transformed company with a differentiated and market leading suite of marine technology products that is poised for growth through both accretive value-enhancing transactions and expanding existing product lines to meet evolving customer needs

About Investor Summit Group



The Investor Summit is an independent organization dedicated to creating exclusive networking opportunities within the microcap and small-cap community. Our invite-only events connect high-quality investors with promising companies that have strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can interact directly with company executives, engage with industry experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable investment insights.

