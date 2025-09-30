Investor Summit Group: Q3 Virtual Investor Summit: On-Demand Presentations Now Available

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit are now accessible for on-demand viewing. Investors and attendees who were unable to join the live event can now explore company updates and insights at their convenience.
Held on September 16, the Summit featured a wide range of innovative microcap and small-cap companies highlighting their recent progress, growth strategies, and market opportunities. The on-demand format provides flexible access for investors to revisit presentations, discover new prospects, and gain valuable perspectives shared during the event.
Aurora Mobile Limited
Technology
Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Healthcare
Genprex, Inc. (GNPX)
Healthcare
51Talk Online Education Group
Consumer
Helix BioPharma Corp.
Healthcare
GlucoTrack, Inc.
Healthcare
Everspin Technologies, Inc.
Technology
Peraso Inc.
Technology
Uxin Limited
Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry
SuperCom Ltd.
Technology
MIND Technology, Inc.
Marine Technology
About Investor Summit Group
The Investor Summit is an independent organization dedicated to creating exclusive networking opportunities within the microcap and small-cap community. Our invite-only events connect high-quality investors with promising companies that have strong fundamentals and growth potential. Attendees can interact directly with company executives, engage with industry experts, and network with buy-side analysts. These events provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable investment insights.
