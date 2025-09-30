Wedgewood Weddings Expands in Colorado with Acquisition of Lionscrest Manor

Premier wedding venue operator adds a sophisticated mountain estate in Lyons to its growing portfolio

LYONS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, today announced the acquisition of Lionscrest Manor by Wedgewood Weddings, a premier wedding destination nestled in the foothills above Lyons, Colorado. The addition strengthens Wedgewood Weddings' Colorado presence and brings its effortless, cost-saving planning model to one of the state's most scenic estates.

Built in 1993 by the Forsberg family as a private residence, Lionscrest Manor has become a sought-after wedding venue, celebrated for its distinctive architecture and breathtaking Rocky Mountain backdrop. Set on 50 acres with unobstructed views of Steamboat Mountain, the estate accommodates up to 250 guests across multiple indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces.

"Lionscrest Manor represents everything we value in a wedding venue: tremendous views, space for all necessary amenities, natural beauty, and the flexibility to craft truly personal celebrations," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "This acquisition deepens our commitment to Colorado couples seeking a sophisticated mountain experience just a short drive from Denver."

The manor offers five distinct ceremony settings, including the Ceremony Lawn with panoramic mountain views, an intimate North Exterior Balcony, and a charming Courtyard. The venue's interior features will undergo a renovation during the winter months. Conveniently located about an hour north of Denver, the venue blends guest accessibility with a secluded, romantic ambiance, ideal for destination-style celebrations without the long travel.

With this acquisition, Wedgewood Weddings will preserve Lionscrest Manor's character and legacy while integrating its all-inclusive, customizable packages that streamline planning, reduce stress, and deliver exceptional value from the first tour through the last dance.

Lionscrest Manor by Wedgewood Weddings is now booking weddings for 2026 and beyond. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/LionscrestManor .

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 75+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress-without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

