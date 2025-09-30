Kipi.ai a WNS Company, today announced it was named as a trusted services partner for Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, in their 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report.

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers. Drawing on data from more than 11,100 customers, the report shows how AI, privacy, and data gravity are accelerating the evolution of martech and adtech across 13 categories.

"In an environment where marketers must do more with less, the ability to measure the impact of ad spend and to adapt quickly with ever evolving channel behavior is critical. Kipi's Snowflake solutions, such as Marketing Mix Modeling App on the Snowflake Marketplace, delivers clear and actionable metrics to optimize spend across the channels thereby lowering Cost, improving ROAS and helping with the complex marketing budgets," said Jason Small, CEO at Kipi.ai. "Together with Snowflake, and strengthened by WNS' domain expertise, we're helping brands reimagine how targeted marketing investments can drive exponential growth." The report emphasizes the importance of trusted service partners who not only support implementation but also accelerate growth through innovation. Kipi.ai brings Snowflake-native technology together with WNS' deep industry knowledge, ensuring marketers can navigate the new data-first, privacy-conscious landscape with confidence.

By combining AI-powered insights, domain-led strategies, and a scalable architecture, Kipi.ai helps marketing leaders optimize spend, uncover growth opportunities, and achieve measurable results across the MarTech and AdTech ecosystem.

"When it comes to establishing the necessary protocols, policies, and operations to build the modern marketing data stack, a trusted services partner is essential," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer. "Kipi.ainot only provides implementation support, they also contribute with the solution, knowledge, and expertise to serve marketers' business needs as they expand and evolve."

Learn more about the 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack here.

About Kipi.ai

Kipi.ai, a WNS Company, is a global leader in data modernization and democratization focused on the Snowflake platform. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Kipi.ai enables enterprises to unlock the full value of their data through strategy, implementation and managed services across data engineering, AI-powered analytics and data science.

As a Snowflake Elite Partner, Kipi.ai has one of the world's largest pools of Snowflake-certified talent-over 600 SnowPro certifications-and a portfolio of 250+ proprietary accelerators, applications and AI-driven solutions. These tools enable secure, scalable and actionable data insights across every level of the enterprise.

Serving clients across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and CPG, and hi-tech and professional services, Kipi.ai combines deep domain excellence with AI innovation and human ingenuity to co-create smarter businesses. As a part of WNS, Kipi.ai brings global scale and execution strength to accelerate Snowflake-powered transformation world-wide.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2025, WNS had 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

