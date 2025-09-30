Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
WKN: A2QB38 | ISIN: US8334451098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q5
Tradegate
30.09.25 | 18:35
191,96 Euro
-0,10 % -0,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,60190,9819:16
190,62191,0019:16
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 19:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hevo Data Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevo Data today announced its recognition by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as "One to Watch" in the Data Integration category in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World.

Hevo Data Logo

Hevo Data was identified in Snowflake's report as "One to Watch" in the Data Integration category for enabling marketers and data teams to seamlessly unify, transform, and activate data from 150+ sources without engineering bottlenecks. Hevo is the flexible and cost-effective ELT platform for AI-ready data, helping organizations reduce time-to-insights and future-proof their data strategy.

"Being named a company to watch in Snowflake's 2026 report is an exciting milestone for us," said Manish Jethani, CEO at Hevo Data. "Our collaboration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables us to deliver solutions that help joint customers unify their marketing and analytics data, accelerate decision-making, and maximize the value of their data investments."

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers to show how leading organisations are modernising their marketing and advertising strategies. Snowflake assessed the usage patterns of over 11,100 customers. The report explores how AI, privacy, and data gravity are shaping the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 categories.

"Hevo Data's momentum with Snowflake is a testament to their ability to address the fast-changing needs of modern marketers," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "We're excited to see how they continue to innovate on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud."

A Senior Data Manager at ThoughtSpot shared the measurable benefits:

"With Hevo and Snowflake in place, we've eliminated downtime and escalations, ensuring continuous, reliable data operations. The intuitive interface has empowered more analytics users across the company, increasing data adoption by 30-35% while cutting infrastructure costs by 85% and ELT expenses by 50%."

About Hevo Data
Hevo Data is the flexible and cost-effective ELT platform for AI-ready data, enabling businesses to unify data from over 150 sources into their data warehouse in near real time-without writing a single line of code. Hevo empowers marketing, analytics, and business teams to make faster, data-driven decisions by providing reliable, consistent, and analytics-ready data.

Learn more at https://hevodata.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410440/Hevo_Data_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hevo-data-recognized-as-one-to-watch-in-snowflakes-modern-marketing-data-stack-report-302569020.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
