Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. ("Elauwit" or "Elauwit Connection"), a managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets that has provided services in 25 states, today announced that it has commenced its proposed initial public offering of up to 1,725,000 shares of its common stock, which includes a 45-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to 225,000 shares of common stock. Elauwit intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for debt repayment, project deployments, sales and marketing organizational development, payment of deferred compensation, working capital and general corporate purposes. Elauwit has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "ELWT."

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 323 N. Washington Ave., Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, or by telephone at (612) 334-6300, or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a managed services provider that has provided services in 25 states, delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Elauwit Connection, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

