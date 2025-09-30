EQS-News: KFC Africa / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KFC to reveal its secret recipe



30.09.2025 / 19:45 CET/CEST

The recipe has been the stuff of corporate legend, with only a handful of people knowing the complete formula JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 30, 2025/APO Group/ -- In a move that has sent shockwaves through the quick-service restaurant industry, KFC Africa ( https://global.KFC.com ) announced today that it will do the unthinkable: reveal its secret recipe. The recipe has been the stuff of corporate legend, with only a handful of people knowing the complete formula. Competitors have tried to reverse-engineer it, conspiracy theorists have developed elaborate ideas about it, and social media has played its part in stoking the flames. The objective has always been the same: to work out what's in the recipe. And on Wednesday 8 October, the truth will finally be revealed. The world deserves the truth "People have been asking us for years about our secret recipe," says Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, KFC Africa. "They've guessed, they've pleaded and they've done their best to copy it. And now we've decided the world can finally share it. We think it will be better for everyone if it's out in the open. "History will decide whether or not this is a masterstroke, but we believe it will be good for us and most importantly good for South Africa." Macpherson says KFC will explain its reasons for revealing the secret recipe only on the day of the big reveal. Precious asset "There's obviously going to be a lot of speculation about why we would give away this precious asset, and why now," he says. "Our loyal customers may be wondering whether this will kill the mystique that has made KFC South Africa's biggest quick-service restaurant brand. "We don't think it will, but everything will become clear on 8 October. Until then, all the guesses and opinions will be just that. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KFC Africa. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/46Isc1M (Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, KFC Africa) About KFC Africa:

KFC has been part of Africa's story since 1971, when the first restaurant opened in Johannesburg. Today, with more than 1,400 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, it stands as the continent's leading quick service restaurant brand and home of the Original Recipe® fried chicken that millions love. At KFC Africa, we feed more than hunger - we feed potential. Every meal served is part of a bigger purpose: creating a seat at the table for everyone and ensuring that potential isn't just seen - it's nurtured. That commitment comes to life through initiatives that make a measurable difference. Our Streetwise Academy, backed by Services SETA accreditation, equips team members with skills to thrive across frontline leadership, HR and operations - achieving a 75% promotion and retention rate that proves the power of investing in people. Our Add Hope programme delivers over 30 million meals to vulnerable children each year, while Mini Cricket, South Africa's largest grassroots sports programme, reaches more than 120,000 young players guided by 13,000 coaches. Beyond food, initiatives such as the Ikusasa Lethu scholarships and youth empowerment programmes across Africa open pathways to education, livelihoods, and brighter futures. With over 40,000 team members powering our business, KFC Africa is proud to be an employer of choice - cultivating careers, fairness, and integrity while serving millions daily. Because when individuals rise, families strengthen. Communities grow. Nations transform. That's the undeniable impact we are proud to serve.



