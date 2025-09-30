One Water Global Launches Interlocking Bottle Technology at World Economic Forum

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / One Water , a premium bottled water company that aims to shake up the water bottle experience, has officially debuted its unique bottle technology at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The event took place January 21-23, 2025, allowing One Water to introduce its innovative product directly to thousands of global leaders and policymakers.

This launch introduced attendees worldwide to One Water's award-winning interlocking bottle technology and its flagship product, pure spring water sourced directly from the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Their mission is to promote sustainable practices while redefining a premium hydration experience. One Water's presence at the World Economic Forum signals a significant shift in the industry as all eyes turn to more sustainable inventions.

A Global Brand Built With Purpose

One Water's mission is to unite all of the world's most pristine spring sources under one label, delivering a premium product while preserving the ecosystems from which it comes. The company wants people to see water as more than just a beverage; they should also recognize its origin, purity, and responsible sourcing.

At Davos, the brand showcased its first launch from the Canadian Rockies, setting the stage for other sources like Italy, the Swiss Alps, and many more to come. Each source is carefully selected for quality and unique cultural identity, contributing to One Water's mission.

Unique Bottle Technology

At the center of One Water's launch was its patented interlocking bottle technology, a design that won the Best Innovative Technology Award at the Zenith Global Awards. The first-of-its-kind packaging system allows individual bottles to interlock with practical portability, storage, and transport advantages. The technology benefits both consumers and supply chain distributors.

When no existing technology met One Water's vision, the company decided to make its own. Their unique design demonstrates their commitment to premium products and to problem-solving with innovation. As a result, the packaging format reduces waste, is more efficient, and enhances the customer's experience.

Technological Innovation

Since its inception, One Water has been built around its commitment to technological innovation. The interlocking design helps minimize packaging materials and carbon emissions that come from shipping by up to 35%.

The brand's sustainability strategy goes beyond packaging. One Water invests in ethical sourcing practices, ecosystem preservation, and long-term conservation efforts to protect its springs for future generations.

One Water's charity was set up to support and fund clean water projects in areas of extreme poverty. Every purchase of One Water helps bring clean water to communities that need access to safe water.

About One Water Global

One Water Global is a premium water brand from the world's purest spring sources. Founded by Joelle El-Khatib, One Water created the first interlocking bottle technology with a mission to reshape how the world interacts with bottled water. They are purpose-driven by conservation, sustainability, efficiency, and cultural preservation, merging environmental responsibility with luxury hydration.

