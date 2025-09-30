Texas Tech Health El Paso: Comprehensive Cancer Center Marks New Era of Cancer Care in West Texas

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / In September, Texas Tech Health El Paso celebrated the groundbreaking of the Fox Cancer Center, a transformative facility that will deliver comprehensive, world-class cancer care to our Borderplex residents.

Groundbreaking ceremony

Cancer warriors were the first to put shovels in the ground at the Fox Cancer Center groundbreaking on Sept. 17.

"The Fox Cancer Center represents two decades of vision, persistence and generosity," said Texas Tech Health El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A. "I'm especially grateful for our strong partnership with University Medical Center of El Paso and our state delegation, whose leadership and advocacy secured the foundation for this project and are helping turn this vision into reality."

Over two sessions across four years, the Texas Legislature recognized the need for the Fox Cancer Center, thanks to a relentless push from the El Paso delegation.

"What started as a dream and a goal from the leaders of the University Medical Center of El Paso is now becoming a reality because of the community leaders," said State Rep. Mary González. "Our borderland community will finally have access to the advanced, life-saving, world-class cancer treatment we deserve right here in El Paso, close to home. I'm proud of the work our partners have done to make this goal come to life."

At the ceremony, the Hunt Family Foundation announced the first gift of the Building Hope Campaign: a $5 million gift to establish the Hunt Medical Oncology Clinic.

"Supporting the Fox Cancer Center builds on my family's longstanding commitment to expanding access to health care in our region," said Josh Hunt, President of the Hunt Family Foundation. "The Fox Cancer Center is more than a building. It represents access, equity and hope. We're proud to invest in a future where families no longer have to leave El Paso to find the treatment they need."

About 700 attended the ceremony, where cancer warriors were the first to put shovels to the ground.

"The Fox Cancer Center is a milestone for the Paso del Norte region," said Jacob Cintron, CEO of UMC. "Families will have access to the most comprehensive cancer care - from advanced treatment options to fully integrated support services - right here. Our vision is to deliver a standard of care that rivals the very best available anywhere in the world because our community deserves no less."

Building Hope Campaign

Texas Tech Health El Paso launched the Building Hope Campaign, a $50 million initiative to bring the center to life. A total of $30 million has already been committed by Steve and Nancy Fox and their family and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. Thanks to the Hunt Family Foundation's gift, Texas Tech Health El Paso is on its way to raising the remaining $20 million.

With dedicated space for medical, surgical and radiation oncology, the Fox Cancer Center will serve up to 1,100 cancer patients annually.

Nearly 3,500 El Pasoans are diagnosed with cancer each year, forcing those who can afford it to travel hundreds of miles for treatment, with most going to MD Anderson in Houston.

In 2021, 541 adult cancer patients from El Paso County received inpatient care elsewhere - 35% of all local inpatient cancer discharges. Only 52% completed their full course of cancer treatment locally.

The Fox Cancer Center will bring early detection services, cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials directly to El Paso.

The Building Hope Campaign offers an opportunity to transform cancer care for families across West Texas and our Borderplex. Pledges may be fulfilled over multiple years, allowing donors to make a long-term impact. Every gift of any size has the power to save a life, offer hope, and be a part of our community's cancer center forever.

Learn more about the campaign HERE.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso serves 108 counties in West Texas and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of health care heroes through medical, nursing, biomedical sciences and dental education. With a focus on excellence in health care education, research, and clinical service, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,600 professionals.

