Wellness Eternal's August Biohacking Index Report, with Verification from Boston

This month marks a milestone: the Biohacking Index Report is now curated in partnership with Boston BioLife (BBL), the leading longevity education platform for clinicians. With a network of more than 110,000 doctors, researchers, and clinic owners worldwide, Boston BioLife adds unmatched rigor to the ratings, review and "indexing" process, ensuring that each featured company is vetted through both professional expertise and consumer experience.

Verified Standards for a Growing Industry

With over 900 companies currently listed on the Biohacking Index, competition for recognition is intensifying. The August 2025 report highlights companies achieving perfect 5-star ratings, underscoring innovation, safety, and accessibility as the benchmarks of excellence.

"This is more than a ranking-it's a verified record of what's actually working in the wellness world," said Lindsay O'Neill-O'Keefe, founder of Wellness Eternal and the Biohacking Index. "Partnering with Boston BioLife allows us to combine verified consumer reviews with input from more than 110,000 medical professionals. That level of rigor is setting a new standard for transparency and trust in biohacking."

Expanding Industry Impact

As part of its category-specific focus, the August report spotlights Red Light Therapy, providing insights into one of the fastest-growing wellness modalities. Future editions will highlight PEMF & Vibration, HBOT (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy), Detox & Lymphatic Health, and Diagnostics.

These focused analyses are designed to deliver actionable market intelligence for investors, practitioners, and wellness buyers navigating a rapidly expanding sector.

About Wellness Eternal and the Biohacking Index

Founded by biohacking expert Lindsay O'Neill, Wellness Eternal is dedicated to advancing transparency and accountability in the wellness industry.

The Biohacking Index is the only verified ratings and reviews platform for biohacking, longevity, and wellness companies. By combining consumer experience with professional review, the Index provides a reliable guide for making informed health and investment decisions.

For more information, visit www.biohackingindex.com.

