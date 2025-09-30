EQS-Ad-hoc: Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TIRLÁN CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED ANNOUNCES (1) AN OFFER REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17M GLANBIA PLC SHARES



30-Sep-2025 / 19:11 GMT/BST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IN THE CASE OF THE EQUITY PLACEMENT (AS DEFINED BELOW): NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") (OR TO U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED BELOW)) (OTHER THAN TO QIBS (AS DEFINED BELOW)), CANADA (EXCEPT TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AND "PERMITTED CLIENTS", EACH AS DEFINED BELOW), AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN THE CASE OF THE INVITATION (AS DEFINED BELOW): NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT 30 September 2025 TIRLÁN CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED ANNOUNCES (1) AN OFFER REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17M GLANBIA PLC SHARES, AND (2) A CONCURRENT INVITATION TO PURCHASE ITS OUTSTANDING €250M 1.875% SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS DUE 27 JANUARY 2027 EXCHANGEABLE INTO SHARES OF GLANBIA PLC 1. EQUITY PLACEMENT Tirlán Co-Operative Society Limited ("Tirlán" or "Co-op") announces its intention to sell up to 17,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Equity Placement Shares") in Glanbia plc (the "Company"). The Equity Placement Shares represent approximately 7% of the Company's share capital. Assuming the Equity Placement Shares are fully placed, Tirlán will hold 43,549,029 ordinary shares in the Company following completion. Tirlán intends to use the proceeds from the Equity Placement to finance the concurrent repurchase of its outstanding €250,000,000 1.875 per cent. Secured Exchangeable Bonds due 27 January 2027 (ISIN: XS2436579978) (the "Bonds"), as specified below. The Bonds provided valuable funding to enable the Co-op to acquire full ownership of what is now Tirlán. Following this transaction, Tirlán remains the largest equity investor in Glanbia plc and continues to be a strong supporter of its strategy. The Equity Placement Shares are being offered through a private placement to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the "Equity Placement"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement. Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") and J&E Davy ("Davy") are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Equity Placement (Goodbody and Davy together the "Joint Global Coordinators"). Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. ("Rabobank-Kepler Cheuvreux") will act as joint bookrunner in connection with the Equity Placement (together with Goodbody and Davy, the "Joint Bookrunners"). Glanbia plc has confirmed to Tirlán that, in line with its current policy of repurchasing its own shares, it wishes to participate in the Equity Placement by its intention to place an order for up to 45% of the Equity Placement Shares so offered and capped at €100 million in value. Any shares so acquired by the Glanbia plc will be cancelled. The final number of Equity Placement Shares to be placed and the price at which the Equity Placement Shares are to be placed will be agreed by the Joint Global Coordinators and Tirlán at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Equity Placement will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the bookbuild process are at the absolute discretion of the Joint Global Coordinators. Settlement of the Equity Placement is expected to take place on or about 3 October 2025. Tirlán has agreed to a lock-up in respect of the sale of its shares in the Company ending 90 days after the settlement date of the Equity Placement, subject to waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. The Equity Placement Shares will be offered to institutional investors only. The Equity Placement Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Equity Placement Shares will be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S") and may be offered in the United States solely to qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs"), as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no offers or sales to investors in Australia, South Africa, Canada (except to "Accredited Investors" and "Permitted Clients", as defined below, in relation to the Equity Placement) or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law. Enquiries: Goodbody (Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner)

Stephen Kane/ Joe Gill/ Jason Molins

+353 1 667 0420 Davy (Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner)

Anthony Farrell / Ronan Veale

+353 1 679 7788 Rabobank-Kepler Cheuvreux (Joint Bookrunner)

Equity Primary Desk ( equityprimary@keplercheuvreux.com ) +33 1 53 65 20 57

2. INVITATION FOR OFFERS Concurrently with the Equity Placement, Tirlán announces an invitation to the holders of the Bonds to submit offers to sell any and all Bonds (each an "Offer") for cash by way of a reverse bookbuilding process (the "Invitation"). The Invitation is expected to close at 4.30 p.m. (London time) on 1 October 2025, subject to the right of Tirlán, in its sole discretion, to extend, re-open, amend or terminate the Invitation at any time prior to announcement of the final aggregate principal amount of the Bonds accepted for purchase (the "Final Acceptance Amount") pursuant to the Invitation (subject to applicable law). The price at which Tirlán will repurchase the relevant Bonds (the "Repurchase Price") is €105,000 per €100,000 in principal amount of the Bonds. Tirlán will also pay (or procure to be paid) to holders of such Bonds, on the Settlement Date (as defined below) an amount in cash equal to interest accrued and unpaid on those Bonds accepted for purchase in respect of the period from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date of the Bonds to but excluding the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Interest Payment"). The settlement of the Invitation is conditional upon settlement of the Equity Placement and subject to Tirlán depositing with HSBC Continental Europe (as settlement agent) (the "Settlement Agent"), on or before the Settlement Date, an amount (in euros) equal to the sum of the Repurchase Price multiplied by the number of Bonds accepted for purchase and the aggregate Accrued Interest Payment in respect thereof. The Final Acceptance Amount is expected to be announced on 1 October 2025. Settlement of the repurchases pursuant to the Invitation is expected to occur on or around 8 October 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). Bonds accepted for purchase will be settled on a delivery-versus-payment basis with HSBC Continental Europe (as settlement agent) on the Settlement Date. It is the intention of Tirlán to repurchase up to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds. Bonds that are purchased pursuant to the Invitation will be delivered to Tirlán and Tirlán intends to cancel such Bonds following their purchase. If at any time after, or as a result of, the Invitation, the number of outstanding Bonds represents less than 15% of the total number of the Bonds originally issued, Tirlán intends to redeem the remaining outstanding Bonds, in whole but not in part, at their par value plus accrued but unpaid interest in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds. Each holder of the Bonds which is not located in the United States and is not participating in such repurchase from the United States, and which is not a Sanctions Restricted Person (as defined below), (each an "Eligible Bondholder") may participate in the Invitation (subject to any applicable laws and the invitation and distribution restrictions below and as set out in an invitation term sheet that has been prepared by Tirlán in connection with the Invitation (the "Invitation Term Sheet")). The Invitation Term Sheet will be made available to Eligible Bondholders, at their request, by HSBC Continental Europe and Rabobank-Kepler Cheuvreux (the "Dealer Managers") who are acting as joint dealer managers in respect of the Invitation. Holders of the Bonds may contact the Dealer Managers using their contact details below for further information in relation to the Invitation. For the avoidance of doubt, HSBC Continental Europe is not involved in the Equity Placement and does not take any responsibility in connection with it. HSBC Contact: Equity-linked Desk Email: hsbc.emea.equity.linked@hsbc.com Telephone: +44 207 991 5647 Rabobank - Kepler Cheuvreux Contact: Equity Primary Team Email: equityprimary@keplercheuvreux.com Telephone: +33 1 53 65 20 57 IMPORTANT NOTICES 1. IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE EQUITY PLACEMENT This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire the Equity Placement Shares in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful. The Equity Placement Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. Persons (as defined below), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Equity Placement Shares will be offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S and may be offered in the United States solely to QIBs pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Equity Placement Shares described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws and should not be distributed to publications with a general circulation in the United States. There has been and will be no public offering of the Equity Placement Shares in the United States. No prospectus or other offering document has been or will be submitted to any regulatory authority in relation to the Equity Placement and the commitments of investors or placees procured by the Joint Bookrunners will be made solely on the basis of publicly-available information. No action has been taken by any person that would permit an offering of the Equity Placement Shares or the distribution of any offering material relating to the Equity Placement Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, the Equity Placement Shares are not being and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into any such jurisdiction. This announcement has been provided for your information and is subject to amendment. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy and any discussions, negotiations or other communications that may be entered into, whether in connection with the terms set out herein or otherwise, shall be conducted subject to contract. The information in this announcement does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified by the Joint Bookrunners, any of their respective group undertakings or affiliates or any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by any Joint Bookrunners or by any of their respective members, directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates as to or in relation to the accuracy, completeness, correctness or sufficiency of this announcement, or any other written or oral information made available to any interested party or its advisers and any liability therefore is hereby expressly disclaimed. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change without notice and may not contain all material information relating to the products, investment and transaction referred to herein. None of Tirlán, the Joint Bookrunners nor any of their respective group undertakings or affiliates give any undertaking to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this announcement or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent, and it reserves the right, without giving reasons, at any time and in any respect to amend or terminate the proposals described herein. Any prospective investor in the Equity Placement Shares referred to in this announcement should proceed on the assumption that it must bear the economic risk of an investment in the Equity Placement Shares. None of Tirlán, the Company or the Joint Bookrunners makes any representation as to (i) the suitability of the Equity Placement Shares for any particular investor, (ii) the appropriate accounting treatment and potential tax consequences of investing in the Equity Placement Shares or (iii) the future performance of the Equity Placement Shares either in absolute terms or relative to competing investments. Copies of this announcement are not being, and must not be, mailed, or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from the United States (or to or for the account of U.S. Persons), except unless to or from a QIB, or any other jurisdiction in which such mailing would be illegal, or to publications with a general circulation in those jurisdictions, and persons receiving this announcement (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send it in, into or from the United States (or to U.S. Persons), except unless to or from a QIB, or any other jurisdiction in which such mailing would be illegal or to publications with a general circulation in those jurisdictions. Each of Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, J & E Davy and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. is acting exclusively for Tirlán in connection with the Equity Placement and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tirlán for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Equity Placement or any other matter referred to herein. Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. In the UK, Goodbody is also subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority. Goodbody is a member of the group of companies headed by AIB Group plc. J & E Davy Unlimited Company, trading as Davy, is authorised and regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, and is a member of Bank of Ireland Group. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. has its statutory seat in Amsterdam and is registered with the Dutch Chamber Of Commerce under number 30046259. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank), regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Authoriteit Financiële Markten, AFM) and subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority in respect of its UK activities. Potential investors who are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser. It should be remembered that the price of securities and the income from them can go down as well as up. EEA Restrictions and Deemed Investor Representations This announcement, as it relates to the Equity Placement, and the Equity Placement when made, are only addressed to, and directed in, member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") (each, a "Member State"), at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") ("EEA Qualified Investors"). Each person in a Member State who initially acquires any Equity Placement Shares or to whom any offer of Equity Placement Shares may be made and, to the extent applicable, any funds on behalf of which such person is acquiring the Equity Placement Shares that are located in a Member State will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is an EEA Qualified Investor. UK Restrictions and Deemed Investor Representations This announcement, as it relates to the Equity Placement, and the Equity Placement when made, are only addressed to, and directed in, the United Kingdom (the "UK"), at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "EUWA") ("UK Qualified Investors"). Each person in the UK who initially acquires any Equity Placement Shares or to whom any offer of Equity Placement Shares may be made and, to the extent applicable, any funds on behalf of which such person is acquiring the Equity Placement Shares that are located in the UK will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a UK Qualified Investor. In addition, in the UK, this announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, qualified investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the financial Services And Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (ii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on in the UK by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons in the UK and will be engaged in only with relevant persons in the UK. Canada Selling Restrictions and Deemed Investor Representations This announcement, as it relates to the Equity Placement, and the Equity Placement when made, are only addressed to purchasers purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that are Accredited Investors, as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") or Subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario) (The "OSA"), and are Permitted Clients, as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions And Ongoing Registrant Obligations ("NI 31-103"). Each person in Canada who initially acquires any Equity Placement Shares or to whom any offer of Equity Placement Shares may be made will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a person purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that is an Accredited Investor, as defined in NI 45-106 or Subsection 73.3(1) of the OSA, and a Permitted Client, as defined in NI 31-103. Tirlán and the Joint Bookrunners will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing representations, acknowledgements, and agreements. 2. IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO THE INVITATION Invitation and Distribution Restrictions The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by Tirlán, the Dealer Managers and the Settlement Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Bonds (and Offers will not be accepted from holders of Bonds) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the blue sky or other laws require the Invitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and any of the Dealer Managers or any of the Dealer Managers' respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in such jurisdiction, the Invitation shall be deemed to be made on behalf of Tirlán by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate (as the case may be) in such jurisdiction and the Invitation is not made in any such jurisdiction where any Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is not licensed. United States: The Invitation is not being made and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States, or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), (each a "U.S. Person")). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. The Bonds may not be submitted in the Invitation by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States or by any U.S. Person. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the Invitation are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person. Any purported tender of Bonds in the Invitation resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Bonds made by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person or by a person located in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted. Each holder of Bonds participating in the Invitation represents that it is not a U.S. Person, it is not located or resident in the United States and is not participating in the Invitation from the United States or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in the Invitation from the United States and is not a U.S. Person. For the purposes of this and the above paragraph, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia. United Kingdom: The communication of this announcement and any other documents or materials relating to the Invitation is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Financial Promotion Order")) or persons who are within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order or any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order. France: The Invitation is not being made, directly or indirectly, in the Republic of France other than to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as referred to in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier and defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Neither this announcement, nor any other documents or offering materials relating to the Invitation have been or shall be distributed in France other than to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) and only qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) are eligible to participate in the Invitation. This announcement has not been, and will not be, submitted for clearance to, nor approved by, the Autorité des marchés financiers. Ireland: The Invitation is not being made, directly or indirectly, in Ireland other than to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Neither this announcement nor any other documents or offering materials relating to the Invitation have been or shall be distributed in Ireland other than to such qualified investors and only such qualified investors are eligible to participate in the Invitation. This announcement has not been, and will not be, submitted for clearance to, nor approved by, the Central Bank of Ireland. Italy: Neither this announcement nor any other document or materials relating to the Invitation have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB"). The Invitation is being carried out in Italy as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4, of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended (the "Issuers' Regulation"). Holders or beneficial owners of the Bonds can tender some or all of their Bonds pursuant to the Invitation through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority. Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Bonds or the Invitation. General: Tirlán, the Dealer Managers and the Settlement Agent (and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates) make no representations or recommendations whatsoever regarding this announcement or the Invitation. None of Tirlán, the Dealer Managers and the Settlement Agent, nor any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person, is acting for any holder of Bonds, or will be responsible to any holder of Bonds for providing any protections that would be afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Invitation, and accordingly none of Tirlán, the Dealer Managers and the Settlement Agent, nor any director, officer, employee, agent or affiliate of any such person, makes any recommendation as to whether or not the holders of the Bonds should participate in the Invitation. Each of HSBC Continental Europe and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. is acting exclusively for Tirlán in connection with the Invitation and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than Tirlán for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for giving advice in relation to the Invitation or any other matter referred to herein. HSBC Continental Europe is based in Paris, is authorised and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), as part of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), the French Prudential Supervisory And Resolution Authority (L'Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution) (ACPR) as the French national competent authority. It is also supervised by the French Financial Markets Authority (L'Autorité des marchés financiers) (AMF) for the activities carried out over financial instruments or in financial markets. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. has its statutory seat in Amsterdam and is registered with the Dutch Chamber Of Commerce under number 30046259. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank), regulated by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Authoriteit Financiële Markten, AFM) and subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority in respect of its UK activities. 3. GENERAL THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 (INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018) ("MAR"). FOR THE PURPOSES OF MAR AND ARTICLE 2 OF COMMISSION IMPLEMENTING REGULATION (EU) 2016/1055 (INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS MADE BY ERIKA MURPHY, GENERAL COUNSEL.



End of Inside Information



30-Sep-2025 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

