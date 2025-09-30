Instawork and Takt Partner to Transform Warehouse Staffing With Intelligent Labor Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Instawork, the leading flexible labor platform for hourly professionals, and Takt, a next-generation labor management and warehouse orchestration company, have formed a strategic partnership to streamline warehouse staffing and operations with intelligent, data-driven solutions.

This alliance enables businesses to combine Takt's real-time labor insights with Instawork's network of 8 million vetted warehouse workers. Together, the companies aim to solve one of the industry's most persistent challenges: balancing labor costs with operational efficiency during peak seasons, demand spikes, and unexpected shortages

"At Takt, we believe the frontline workforce is the foundation of operational excellence," said Alex Pankhurst, CRO of Takt. "Our partnership with Instawork brings together Takt's real-time labor intelligence with Instawork's flexible staffing platform-giving businesses the agility to meet demand, improve efficiency, and strengthen retention across their workforce."

With Takt's predictive analytics and performance insights paired with Instawork's on-demand staffing platform, warehouses can now:

Ensure the right number of associates in the right roles at the right time.

Anticipate demand and plan proactively, while Instawork instantly fills labor gaps.

Adjust quickly to volume spikes or slowdowns with Takt's visibility and Instawork's flexibility, ensuring business continuity.

"At Instawork, our mission is to help businesses stay agile while giving workers access to flexible, reliable opportunities," said Ashwin Somakumar, Vice President of Marketing at Instawork. "This partnership combines two powerful platforms, enabling operators to make smarter staffing decisions backed by real-time insights."

About Takt

Takt is a labor management and warehouse orchestration company helping logistics providers, retailers, and third-party operators unlock greater efficiency and resilience in their workforce. By combining data-driven insights with practical tools, Takt enables organizations to optimize staffing, balance direct and indirect labor, and adapt to shifting volumes and automation levels. With a focus on measurable outcomes and operational excellence, Takt provides customers with the framework to evaluate their current state, identify opportunities for improvement, and build a clear path toward their ideal future of work - all while balancing costs.

About Instawork

Instawork is the leading flexible work app for qualified hourly professionals. Its marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than eight million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Spark Capital, and Y Combinator, Instawork is redefining the future of hourly work in warehousing/logistics, hospitality and retail across the U.S. and Canada.

