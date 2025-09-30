Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Silver Spur Therapeutics (SSTX), a preclinical biotech developing a proprietary nanomedicine platform for targeted drug delivery, today announced it has been named a finalist for the life sciences category at Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Silver Spur Therapeutics

Silver Spur Therapeutics (SSTX) is a preclinical-stage biotech spin-out from the University of Southern California developing a proprietary nanomedicine delivery platform known as Peptide Amphiphile Micelles (PAMs). Our lead program, SS-002, is the first siRNA-PAM conjugate designed for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), a rare and debilitating genetic disorder that currently lacks safe and effective long-term treatments.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC