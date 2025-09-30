Summary: Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo announces the addition of a new plastic surgeon, reinforcing the practice's strategy for growth and long-term stability.

Pearl River, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo recently announced the appointment of a new plastic surgeon, Dr. Justin Buro, effective August 4, 2025. This addition strengthens the surgical team and reflects the practice's continued focus on strategic growth and organizational development.

The appointment marks an important milestone for Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo. By expanding the professional team, the practice ensures that it can meet increasing demand for surgical procedures while maintaining operational efficiency and high standards of patient care. This step demonstrates the company's commitment to long-term stability and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the communities it serves.

Growth at Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo has been driven by a steady rise in interest for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments in the region. By bringing in an additional surgeon, the practice increases its capacity to provide timely care without compromising quality or safety. This decision highlights the organization's proactive approach to aligning resources with patient needs while reinforcing its internal foundation.

The expansion of the surgical team also reflects the broader direction of Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo under the leadership of Dr. Michael Fiorillo. Building a strong, diverse team of medical professionals has been central to the company's strategy for sustainable progress. Each appointment represents not only an operational enhancement but also an investment in the stability and future of the practice.

Welcoming Dr. Buro reinforces Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo's reputation as a practice that prioritizes growth through strategic appointments rather than rapid expansion. By focusing on deliberate development, the company strengthens its ability to remain a trusted destination for aesthetic medicine in both New York and New Jersey.

This latest appointment underscores the practice's commitment to organizational excellence. As the demand for aesthetic services continues to rise, Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo is positioned to respond with the depth, expertise, and structure required to deliver consistent results. The addition of a new surgeon is part of a broader plan to ensure the practice remains equipped for long-term success and leadership within the industry.

Reflections Medical by Dr. Michael Fiorillo is a plastic surgery and aesthetic medical practice with offices in Pearl River, NY, and Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Guided by a focus on organizational development and sustainable growth, the practice emphasizes patient-centered care while advancing its reputation as a leading destination for surgical and non-surgical treatments.

