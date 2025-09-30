In The Black: What Does the End of the Fiscal Year Mean for America's Debt Crisis?

In the Black calls on millennials to take interest in the national debt crisis and demand a commonsense approach to securing our financial sustainability.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / With the end of the federal fiscal year upon us, In the Black is sounding the alarm on America's national debt crisis.

In The Black license plate

Launched in 2019 as the Millennial Debt Foundation, In the Black began by raising awareness of reckless federal spending. It quickly became clear that the strongest ground for this fight was in states already practicing fiscal discipline. From its home base in Tennessee, the organization rebranded to In the Black and has since engaged business leaders, elected officials, and citizens with a single message: financial stewardship is the only way to preserve prosperity.

The urgency is growing. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the federal deficit for FY25 reached $1.6 trillion by July - already higher than last year.

In the Black knows the national debt is unsustainable-and that millennials are the generation with the most to lose, and the most to gain by addressing it. To drive that message home, the group released a three-minute video showing why this crisis can't be ignored-and how this generation can turn it around.

"The skyrocketing national debt is the moral test of this generation," said William Glass, policy director at In the Black. "Failure to act means our children will inherit a nation that is weaker, poorer, more dangerous, and less free."

Tennessee is showing what responsible fiscal policy can look like. In 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly approved the "In the Black" license plate, signaling a statewide commitment to sustainable budgeting. More than 73,000 Tennesseans now drive with the plate, underscoring a grassroots demand for fiscal responsibility. Tennesseans can purchase a specialty "In the Black" license plate online from the In The Black website or from their local county clerk's office.

The strong demand for "In the Black" license plates across Tennessee shows that fiscal stewardship is both important and achievable when citizens insist on it. As the federal fiscal year closes, In the Black is calling on millennials nationwide to lead that same charge. Watch and share the organization's new three-minute video and learn more at intheblack.org . Follow along on Instagram , Facebook , X, LinkedIn , and YouTube .



ABOUT IN THE BLACK

In the Black is an initiative of the Millennial Debt Foundation, a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting fiscal stewardship in local and state policy. Founded by Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and inspired by the late U.S. Senator Tom Coburn's call to get government "back in black," In the Black brings together generational leaders to address America's long-term fiscal challenges. The organization is supported by individual donors, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, and Arnold Ventures.

