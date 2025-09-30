Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
169 Leser
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Housing Authority of Cook County Achieves 73% Increase in PHAS Score Performance Rating and Upgraded Status Designation

The source of this release is exclusively from the Housing Authority of Cook County. The previous release listed incorrect contact information. Please only reach out to press@thehacc.org regarding this release.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) announced today that it has successfully upgraded its designation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for fiscal year 2024. Under new leadership from Executive Director Danita W. Childers, HACC increased its Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS) total composite score by 30 points, ascending from Troubled status up to Standard Performer.

Annually HUD reviews and evaluates the performance of over 3,300 public housing authorities using its PHAS scoring system, which includes four components relating to physical condition of housing units, financial stability, management, and use of capital funds.

"The significant increase in PHAS results can be attributed to a renewed commitment to property details, data reporting accuracy, and timely audit submissions," said Danita W. Childers, Executive Director of HACC. "We have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust, strengthen operations, and deliver essential resources with care and excellence to suburban Cook County residents."

HACC's Board of Commissioners also recognized the progress as a collaborative success. "This not only restores HACC's long-standing reputation, but it also represents a great example of stellar executive leadership and remarkable teamwork by the staff," said Wendy Walker Williams, Board Chair. "HACC is known for being a good steward of public funds and we have a great working relationship with HUD and appreciate their continued partnership."

HACC's three-year strategic plan outlines actions for modernizing operations, investing in the professional staff and increasing the use of technology to support paperless workflows. The plan also calls for expanding affordable housing opportunities, increasing landlord participation in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, and fostering stronger partnerships with government agencies, community organizations, and stakeholders throughout Suburban Cook County.

Contact Information

Housing Authority of Cook County
Press@thehacc.org

SOURCE: Housing Authority of Cook County



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/correction-from-source-housing-authority-of-cook-county-achieves-73-increase-in-phas-sco-1080144

