Living Waters: Ray Comfort to Preach at Turning Point USA Event; Livestream Planned

Evangelist to Address Students at Cal State Fullerton Amid Heightened Security and National Attention Following Charlie Kirk's Death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Evangelist and best-selling author Ray Comfort will preach the Gospel in the open air at Turning Point USA's "Speak Your Mind" event at California State University, Fullerton, on Thursday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific). The outreach will take place at the Humanities Quad on campus.

The invitation follows the recent tragic death of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while addressing a university audience. Unlike Kirk, who spoke from a seated platform, Comfort will deliver his message while standing on a small soapbox - as he has done for more than 50 years - inviting students to step forward, take the "heckler's mic," and voice their questions, objections or frustrations with Christianity.

"I want them to speak their minds about why they don't believe in God or what makes them angry about Christianity," Comfort explained.

Comfort said he was deeply moved by remarks Kirk made shortly before his passing regarding his ministry.

Security Measures and Livestream

Given the recent tragedy, security at the event will be significantly heightened, including the use of drones to help monitor the crowd.

"We hope students will join us knowing that we have strong security in place," Comfort said. "Even so, our concern isn't for our own well-being but for those who have never heard the message of everlasting life."

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the Living Waters YouTube channel, which has 1.65 million subscribers.

A free training video has also been created for the TPUSA students to help equip them for gospel outreach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHkbzYSwLnI

Call for Nationwide Participation

Comfort expressed hope that other Turning Point USA chapters across the country will host similar outreach events. Requests can be submitted at LivingWaters.com.

"There's no honorarium involved," he said. "If I can make it, I'll come."

While topics may occasionally touch on cultural or political issues, Comfort emphasized that the event's primary focus remains spiritual.

"The gospel defuses the sinful heart. Our main agenda is to preach the gospel. It goes to the very core of the nation's problems."

Honoring Legacy, Inspiring Boldness

Comfort also reflected on the recent passing of three influential Christian leaders: John MacArthur, Charlie Kirk and Voddie Baucham.

"We have just lost three giants of the faith - men whose names were synonymous with unashamed boldness," he said. "We must take up the baton and run with the same courage. If you can't be there in person, watch the livestream on the Living Waters YouTube channel and support us in prayer."

About Ray Comfort / Living Waters

Ray Comfort is the founder and CEO of Living Waters, based in Bellflower, California. For more than 50 years, he has preached the gospel in the open air and equipped Christians worldwide to share their faith biblically. He has written over 100 books, including God Has a Wonderful Plan for Your Life and the best-selling Evidence Study Bible. Through Living Waters and the popular Way of the Master television program (co-hosted with actor Kirk Cameron), his ministry reaches millions each year via YouTube, social media, books, films and tracts. He is also a documentary filmmaker, producing titles such as The Fool, Audacity and 180. His engaging style combines humor with hard-hitting truth, consistently pointing people to salvation through Jesus Christ.

###

Contact Information

Julie Shutley

214-457-1398

SOURCE: Living Waters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ray-comfort-to-preach-at-turning-point-usa-event-livestream-planned-1080309