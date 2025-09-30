Marlton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - HMGS Dermatology announces that Warren R. Heymann, MD, one of its founding partners, has been recognized with the Master Dermatologist Award and elected President of the American Board of Dermatology (ABD) Board of Directors. These two distinctions recognize decades of contribution to dermatology and mark an important milestone for the practice's leadership presence at the national level.

The Master Dermatologist Award, presented at the American Academy of Dermatology's annual meeting, is one of the highest recognitions in the field. It reflects a career devoted to advancing dermatology, shaping medical education, and contributing to the specialty at a national level. Dr. Heymann's election as President of the American Board of Dermatology's Board of Directors further underscores a leadership role in guiding certification standards and professional governance.

These developments come as HMGS Dermatology continues to expand its influence regionally while maintaining active participation in national organizations. The practice has steadily advanced its footprint through investments in education, governance, and physician leadership development. Recognition of a founding partner at this level highlights the practice's commitment to cultivating leaders who contribute to the broader dermatology community while serving patients locally.

Internally, these milestones represent an important marker in the organization's growth strategy. They reinforce the value HMGS Dermatology places on professional development, mentorship, and alignment with the highest standards of clinical quality and ethics. The recognition of Dr. Heymann reflects not only his career contributions but also the practice's success in fostering an environment where physician leadership can thrive.

Looking forward, HMGS Dermatology will continue to encourage active participation of its physicians in national boards and organizations. The practice views leadership engagement as a key component of its governance model, with insights from national roles helping to inform training, certification initiatives, and continuous improvement priorities. This alignment ensures that the practice remains connected to the evolving standards of the specialty while supporting its local patient community.

About HMGS Dermatology

HMGS Dermatology is a physician-led dermatology practice with offices in Marlton, Camden, and Hammonton, serving patients across New Jersey. Founded by a team of skilled dermatologists, the practice provides medical, surgical, cosmetic, and pediatric dermatology services. HMGS Dermatology is committed to advancing the specialty through leadership, education, and responsible governance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268582

SOURCE: GetFeatured