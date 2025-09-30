Nium Launches Global Collections to Power Cross-Border Collections for Banks

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, today announced the launch of Global Collections for banks, a new solution designed to allow banks to offer local currency receivables to their customers in multiple countries.

Nium's Global Collections is a white-label solution that enables banks to offer multi-currency collections accounts directly to their customers, powered by Nium's virtual account infrastructure and APIs. Banks can issue customer-named, local currency collections accounts in key markets, giving their clients the ability to collect funds locally in these markets and move money globally without relying on third-party fintechs. To begin, Nium will be able to collect EUR, SGD, USD, and GBP, locally in these countries, with other currencies to follow.

This launch unlocks new revenue streams for banks by combining collections, FX conversion, and payouts in one platform. Banks can white label the solution, retain ownership of the customer relationship, and recapture FX margins lost to fintechs on inbound cross-border payments. Customers benefit from a one-stop-shop experience without additional onboarding requirements.

"With Global Collections, we're continuing to close the loop for banks, who are currently losing volumes to fintech providers," said Ranaditya Palit, Head of Product at Nium. "For years, Nium has helped banks and financial institutions power their payouts. Now, they can collect funds on behalf of their customers, settle in any currency, and capture the revenue opportunities of cross-border flows, all through our APIs."

By using Nium's Global Collections, banks gain access to:

Local currency virtual accounts in the name of the customer: Collect payments across Europe, the UK, the US, and Singapore.

Integrated FX and payouts: Get settled in the currency that the bank needs, while capturing FX spreads.

API-first design: APIs to Issue accounts, reconcile payments, and move funds instantly.

Easy integration: Banks can integrate Global Collections within their customer servicing channels like digital banking and branch banking.

Global Collections joins Nium's growing suite of solutions for banks, including global payouts, real-time FX, and compliance infrastructure. Together, they provide banks with the same rails as fintechs, with the security, transparency, and reach of Nium's global network.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

