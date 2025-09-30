LA Galaxy and Adidas Host Third-Annual Boot Making Lab With Pediatric Cancer Patients from The Jessie Rees Foundation's Never Ever Give Up Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / AEG

In a powerful display of community and compassion, AEG's LA Galaxy and long-time partner Adidas, welcomed pediatric cancer patients from the Jessie Rees Foundation's Never Ever Give Up (NEGU)initiative to Dignity Health Sports Park for the club's third-annual Boot Making Lab.

The day-long event offered NEGU youth and their families an unforgettable experience filled with joy and inspiration. Galaxy players and coaches joined the children in decorating custom cleats that will be worn during training sessions and at the club's Kick Childhood Cancer theme night match on Saturday, Sept. 27.

From the moment families arrived, they were embraced by the Galaxy community. The club's beloved mascot, Cozmo, greeted guests before they joined a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium led by the Community Relations team. The experience continued with a rare opportunity to watch the Galaxy's first team train on the pitch.

Following lunch in the Stadium Club, LA Galaxy Foundation's Director of Community Relations, Gabe Osollo, shared heartfelt words of welcome. The highlight of the day came as players and coaches sat side-by-side with children to decorate cleats with each pair a vibrant reflection of the courage and spirit of their young designers.

"The Boot Making Lab is a powerful reminder of why we do this work," said Mariah Rodriguez, Community Relations Manager, LA Galaxy. "Seeing the smiles, the creativity, and the courage of these kids inspires our entire club "With NEGU and adidas by our side, we're proud to show these families that they are never alone, and that together, we can turn hope into action."

To learn more about NEGU, please click here.



The NEGU youth and their families met the LA Galaxy players before starting the Boot Making Lab.

