Cultural Investment Conference: With Financing from the Saudi Cultural Development Fund, Cultural Assets Group Launches SAR 850 Million Investment Fund Dedicated to Cultural Sector

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Assets Group announced today at the Cultural Investment Conference 2025 the launch of a private, closed-end investment fund dedicated to cultural sectors in the Kingdom, with a total value of SAR 850 million, including SAR 200 million in financing from the Cultural Development Fund (CDF).

The fund will invest across diverse fields, including visual arts, fashion and cultural retail, digital content experience design, and interactive media and production, as well as emerging technologies. The investment fund aims to contribute to the sustainable development of the creative cultural economy, support local companies in their global expansion, and localise intellectual property and advanced technologies by attracting and acquiring leading international companies.

By applying international standards of asset management and investment diversification, the investment fund seeks to enhance the attractiveness of the Kingdom's cultural sector and strengthen its contribution to the national economy. This launch represents a significant step in expanding private investment and unlocking new economic opportunities within the cultural domain.

About the Cultural Investment Conference

The Cultural Investment Conference is an influential platform that highlights culture as both a pillar of national identity and a promising investment opportunity. The annual two-day event positions culture as a sustainable economic engine by supporting innovation and fostering entrepreneurship, while serving as a meeting point to exchange expertise, explore innovative financing tools, and build international partnerships that advance sustainable cultural investment and the growth of creative industries.

About the Saudi Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors. Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media:

X @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi

About the Cultural Development Fund

Founded in 2021, the CDF seeks to enrich Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape. It is organisationally linked to the National Development Fund and aims to foster the development of a self-reliant cultural sector. By supporting cultural activities and projects, empowering those interested in them, and facilitating investment in the sector, the CDF works to improve the cultural sector's profitability in alignment with the National Culture Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

About Cultural Assets Group

Cultural Assets Group is the largest privately-owned cultural and creative group in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to shaping the Kingdom's cultural future through strategic investment, innovation, and ecosystem development. As an institutional leader, the Group builds and manages a portfolio of cultural enterprises and intellectual properties operating across a wide spectrum of the cultural and creative industry.

Through its subsidiaries and initiatives, the Group bridges creativity and capital, driving sustainable cultural growth that aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to elevate the economic value of cultural and creative industries, and leave a lasting impact by designing programmes and subsidiaries that build legacies.

For media enquiries, please contact: Saudi Ministry of Culture intl.media@moc.gov.sa