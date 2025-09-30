New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Wellness Eternal today announced that CEO Lindsay O'Neill-O'Keefe has published her first article in Forbes, titled "Building Trust in Health Innovation Starts with Accountability and Leadership."

In the piece, O'Neill-O'Keefe emphasizes the importance of transparency, evidence-based practices, and ethical leadership in strengthening public trust across the rapidly growing health and wellness innovation sector. The article highlights the need for accountability standards that ensure both consumer safety and professional integrity as emerging technologies continue to expand.

"Trust is the foundation for sustainable innovation in health and wellness," said O'Neill-O'Keefe. "By prioritizing accountability and leadership, we can build a framework that supports growth while protecting the well-being of individuals and communities."

The publication marks an important milestone for Wellness Eternal, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing responsible health innovation and thought leadership in the industry.

The full article is available on Forbes:

https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbesbusinesscouncil/2025/09/10/building-trust-in-health-innovation-starts-with-accountability-and-leadership/

