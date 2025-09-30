Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 22:48 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Enters Research Collaboration With Leo Cancer Care to Investigate Upright Radiotherapy

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at University Network Health (UHN) , the largest integrated cancer research, teaching and treatment center in Canada, recently ranked as the #1 specialized hospital in Canada and #10 in the world for oncology by Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 has announced a new research collaboration with Leo Cancer Care, a medical device company developing upright radiation therapy technology.

Leo Cancer Care Logo

This collaboration will investigate the clinical application of upright positioning for patients receiving radiation treatment.

Upright radiotherapy is gaining renewed global attention for its potential to make advanced treatments such as proton therapy more accessible. By positioning the patient upright and rotating them in front of a fixed beam, rather than rotating a large, costly gantry, the approach has the potential to significantly reduce complexity and cost. Early research and patient feedback also suggest that upright treatment may offer a more comfortable and connected experience.

Dr Niek Schreuder, Chief Scientific Officer at Leo Cancer Care, added: "It's inspiring to see forward-thinking centres like Princess Margaret taking the lead in investigating new upright positioning solutions to make this vital care more accessible for the people who need it most."

Leo Cancer Care and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre will work together to demonstrate how upright positioning with appropriate immobilization can improve patient comfort while maintaining treatment accuracy.

Dr Yat Tsang, Director of Radiation Therapy at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, made these comments on this partnership: "Our Radiation Medicine Program at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is guided by a vision of delivering precision radiation medicine, providing truly personalized care, and making a lasting global impact. Teaming up with Leo Cancer Care to explore upright radiotherapy exemplifies our commitment to innovation and advancing the standard of patient experience. Through this collaboration, we aim to evaluate how this cutting-edge technology can improve comfort, expand access, and elevate treatment outcomes for patients in Canada and worldwide."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740062/5533947/Leo_Cancer_Care_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-health-networks-princess-margaret-cancer-centre-enters-research-collaboration-with-leo-cancer-care-to-investigate-upright-radiotherapy-302571578.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.