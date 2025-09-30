Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Reslink, the pioneering video resume platform, announced the launch of Reslink Badges, a groundbreaking feature that allows job seekers to embed video pitches directly into traditional resumes without disrupting applicant tracking systems (ATS).

Reslink Badges enable candidates to add a secure, clickable badge onto their resumes, linking to a personalized video pitch. This lets job seekers showcase their communication skills, personality, and potential - without disrupting automated resume screening or job board uploads.

"Reslink Badges represent the next evolution in how candidates present themselves," said Dominic Giacona, Founder and CEO of Reslink. "For the first time, job seekers can combine the familiarity and functionality of a traditional resume with the power of video - anywhere they apply, across any platform."

Early testing highlights the power of the new feature. In controlled trials, resumes enhanced with a Reslink video pitch generated six times more interview invitations than text-only resume applications.

Reslink Badges addresses a fundamental challenge in modern recruiting where qualified candidates often remain invisible in automated hiring processes. The technology bridges the efficiency of automated systems with the human elements essential for effective hiring decisions.

Key benefits for job seekers include:

ATS-proof design: Works seamlessly across all job boards and company portals without interfering with automated screening.

Seamless integration: Automatically appears when candidates download or share their Reslink resume.

Memorable storytelling: Employers can instantly access a candidate's video pitch, making applications more engaging and human.

Real-time flexibility: Candidates can update their video pitch at any time - without resending their resume.

The feature also benefits employers. By requiring candidates to record a short video, Reslink Badges naturally filter out "apply-all" submissions, reducing high-volume, low-effort applications. This makes it faster for recruiters to identify high-intent, best-fit candidates.

"This new feature directly addresses one of the biggest frustrations in today's job market - qualified candidates feeling invisible," added Giacona. "With Reslink Badges, standing out becomes the default, not the exception."

Reslink Badges mark a significant step toward humanizing digital recruitment while preserving the efficiency organizations need.

About Reslink

Reslink is a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the hiring process through innovative video resume solutions. By combining advanced technology with a human-centered approach, Reslink provides employers and job seekers with a more efficient, personalized, and impactful hiring experience. Reslink is committed to reshaping recruitment practices, making hiring more accessible, human, and effective.

For more information, please visit www.reslink.io.

