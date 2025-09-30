Epique Realty Named Title Sponsor for Inman On Tour Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Paying tribute to its origins as a Texas startup, Epique Realty, the fastest-growing tech real estate brokerage, is proud to announce it will be the Title Sponsor for the upcoming Inman On Tour Texas. The supercharged, one-day event will take place at Union Station in Dallas on October 9, 2025, bringing together the industry's most forward-thinking leaders, innovators, and top agents.

As the Title Sponsor, Epique Realty will play a significant role in the event. The company will host an exhibit space at Table 17, welcome attendees with a Morning Networking & Coffee session from 8:00 to 9:00 AM, and feature its Co-Founder and CEO, Josh Miller, in a much-anticipated fireside chat.

"Sponsoring Inman On Tour in our home state of Texas feels like a perfect full-circle moment," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO. "It reflects our journey from a local startup to a national leader and underscores our commitment to investing in the communities and agents who have been part of our incredible growth story."

The event is designed to prepare real estate professionals to seize new opportunities by diving deep into innovative tech, AI, market trends, and business strategies.

Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO will be taking the stage to participate in an exciting panel called, The Talent Game and What It Means for Agents. This session explores how winning teams are built and why it matters for agent growth and long-term success. Other participants include Ryan Rodenbeck, Broker/Owner, Spyglass Realty and Megan Williamson, The Agency.

"This is more than a sponsorship for us; it's an opportunity to connect directly with the heart of the industry," said Christopher Miller. "We invite every agent to join us for coffee and visit our table to experience the collaborative culture and innovative spirit that makes Epique a true family. We're excited to engage, share knowledge, and learn from the best in the business."

At 11:40 AM, Josh Miller will join Inman News' Taylor Anderson for a featured speaker session titled, "The Brokerage Revolution: Innovation, Impact, and What Comes Next," exploring the future of real estate brokerages, technology, and agent empowerment.

"The real estate industry is at a pivotal moment, and Texas is at the forefront of that change," said Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. "I am honored to take the stage at Inman to discuss the future we are so passionately building-one centered on radical generosity, technological democratization, and true agent partnership. We're not just watching the revolution happen; we're leading it."

Epique Realty's achievements are profoundly unique because its innovation is holistic with integrated technology solutions across all systems. While competitors may offer a single new app or a slightly better commission split, Epique has reinvented the entire brokerage value proposition. Its model is a synergistic ecosystem where free, leading-edge AI technology, a generous financial structure, and compassionate culture all work together to fuel agent success. This stands in stark contrast to the traditional industry model, which profits by charging agents for tools, training, and support. Epique innovates by doing the exact opposite.

The significance of this approach is validated by objective, industry-leading metrics. In its first year of eligibility, Epique debuted on the prestigious T3sixty Mega 1000, ranking #23 nationwide by agent count and #31 by transaction sides and #52 by Sales Volume ($4.29 Billion). This is not just growth; it's a market disruption. While many legacy firms struggled, Epique's innovative model allowed it to scale at a historic rate. This performance proves that Epique's approach is not just a novel idea but an extraordinarily successful and scalable force that is setting a new, formidable benchmark for growth, agent productivity,

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research and subscriptions.

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers. Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides unheard of free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

InmanOnTour InmanConnect EpiqueRealty BeEpique TitleSponsor RealEstate Innovation TexasRealEstate BrokerageRevolution EpiqueFamily Teamwork

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-named-title-sponsor-for-inman-on-tour-texas-1080437