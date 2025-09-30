Rice Investment Group: Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

CARNEGIE, Pa. and GENEVA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Investment Group, a multi-strategy investment fund focused on a diverse array of energy-related investments, and Mercuria, one of the world's leading independent energy, metals and commodity trading firms, announce that Rice Acquisition Corporation 3 ("RAC III"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "KRSP.U" beginning October 1, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-sixth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "KRSP" and "KRSP.W," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The offering is expected to close on October 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

RAC III intends to focus its search for a target business in the areas of upstream oil and gas, power generation, energy infrastructure, and critical metals and minerals.

Barclays and Jefferies are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. RAC III has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase on a pro rata basis up to 4,500,000 additional units at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected], or from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rice Investment Group

Rice Investment Group is a multi-strategy investment fund that has deployed several hundred million dollars since its founding in 2018. The fund is focused on a diverse array of energy-related investments, including oil and gas exploration and production, oil and gas midstream, oilfield services and manufacturing, software and technology companies supporting the energy sector, renewable natural gas production, liquified natural gas ("LNG"), data centers, and lithium extraction. Rice Investment Group maintains a long-term investment horizon and has relied upon the experience, breadth of knowledge and vision of its management team to find, create and invest in compelling long-term energy opportunities.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's leading independent energy, metals and commodity trading firms, with annual gross revenues exceeding $100 billion over the last few years and a global investment platform. Mercuria is led by its co-founders, Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi, and has a team of over 1,200 professionals. The Mercuria team specializes in commodity trading, structured products and investments, integrating a wide variety of physical and derivative trading businesses with a diversified global asset base. Mercuria's commercial activities and investments span across many industries, including crude and refined products, natural gas and LNG, power, metals, shipping, biofuels, and carbon. The Mercuria team has executed on and realized successful investments across the energy value chain, leveraging their sector experience as well as their expertise in creating and capturing growth opportunities for their portfolio companies.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the anticipated closing of the offering. There can be no assurance that the offering will be completed as anticipated or at all, and there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks relating to unanticipated developments that prevent, delay or negatively impact the offering and other risks and uncertainties disclosed by RAC III from time to time in its filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release. RAC III, Rice Investment Group and Mercuria expressly disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Charles Burrus

[email protected]

SOURCE Rice Investment Group