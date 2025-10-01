BSV Association Showcases Supply Chain Innovation at the North American Supply Chain Executive Summit 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA) announced that it joined leading executives at the North American Supply Chain Executive Summit (NASCES) 2025, last week (September 22-24) at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event brought together supply chain leaders and executives from across North America to explore the latest strategies and technologies shaping the future of global supply networks.

During the summit, BSV Association highlighted how BSV blockchain technology is transforming supply chain management across diverse industries. Traditional supply chain systems, often reliant on siloed databases, struggle with transparency, delays, fraud and inefficiencies. BSV blockchain offers a solution to these challenges by enabling real-time visibility, accountability, and enhanced traceability.

The Association emphasised blockchain's impact in key sectors, including agriculture & food, luxury goods, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and retail.

Bryan Daugherty, Global Public Policy Director, BSV Association said, "If I distilled NASCES 2025 into one truth you can carry into the boardroom, it's this: organisations don't need another pane of glass layered over fragmented systems, giving the illusion of visibility. What they desperately need is one pane of truth - a single, verifiable ledger powered by BSV blockchain, where every milestone, every handoff, and every decision is anchored to facts no one can dispute. That's the difference between chasing data and coordinating reality."

By demonstrating blockchain's role in addressing real-world inefficiencies, BSV Association continues to position itself as a thought leader in supply chain innovation, helping enterprises embrace digital transformation with scalable, low-cost blockchain solutions.

The event brought together supply chain leaders and executives from companies such as SAP, General Mills, Schneider Electric, Corning Inc., Intel, Google, Microsoft, and Unilever, to explore the latest strategies and technologies shaping the future of global supply networks.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

