First Towers Growth Puts Akanda Corps Scarce Float in the Spotlight

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Owning shares in most small caps can feel like holding a lottery ticket where the odds of winning are one in millions. Many flood the market with paper, leaving individual ownership positions barely registering. Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) flipped that script. With roughly 728,000 shares outstanding after its reverse split, its float is one of the leanest on the Nasdaq. That kind of scarcity doesn't just stand out - it ensures every operational milestone carries amplified weight.

And Akanda isn't wasting it. On September 30, the company spotlighted significant operational progress at its 100% owned subsidiary, First Towers & Fiber (FTF). A recognized leader in Mexico's telecom buildout, Akanda highlighted FTF's expanding role as a preferred contractor in the country's largest public/private infrastructure project, managed by Altan Redes and CFE Telecomunicaciones. With 30 towers already deployed and generating revenue, and another 700 kilometers of dark fiber connecting five cities, FTF brings market expertise and operational capacity to the table. Its position isn't symbolic - it's central to strengthening Mexico's network backbone and ensuring reliable, future-ready connectivity for millions.

Meanwhile, Akanda hasn't lost sight of its roots in plant-based wellness therapeutics - still federally restricted, but gaining strong momentum under state and provincial frameworks. Its British Columbia operations and UK distribution arm are quietly setting the stage for a wellness market that regulators can delay but not deny. When that gate finally swings open, Akanda won't be scrambling to catch up. It will already be positioned and ready to market from a solid infrastructure.

Capitalizing on Dual Market Opportunities

This dual identity - infrastructure today, therapeutic wellness tomorrow - is what makes Akanda far more valuable than it's being credited for. Both sectors are tightly regulated, both require discipline, and both are tied to billion-dollar narratives. Together, they create balance: steady cash flow from contracted infrastructure and long-term upside from therapeutic wellness. And all of it rests on a float so scarce it feels less like a Nasdaq listing and more like a seed-stage investment.

The difference, of course, is that Akanda isn't chasing its first check - it's already securing institutional financing to fuel growth. Earlier this month, Akanda closed a $12 million convertible note offering to expand its British Columbia site, fund marketing, and strengthen working capital. That's not a bailout move. That's discipline - ensuring the balance sheet is tuned to support both sides of the business. With many companies borrowing and then diluting endlessly, Akanda is taking a different tack by positioning itself to make "scale" its value driver.

Don't mistake share scarcity for fragility. In Akanda's case, it's a strength. With so few shares in play, ownership becomes rare - and the upside impossible to ignore, especially with updates like the one about FTF announced Tuesday.

Why Scarcity Matters Now

Best said, AKAN's tiny float doesn't just make Akanda unusual - it makes it accountable. Management can't hide behind millions of shares and endless dilution. Every financing, every contract win, every operational update lands squarely in view. That pressure creates a culture where execution is the only option. Scarcity doesn't allow for complacency.

Moreover, it sharpens the lens through which the market views progress. When new revenue from FTF's infrastructure projects hits the books, the impact is magnified. When therapeutic wellness sales expand under favorable jurisdictions, the growth is amplified. With fewer than a million shares to absorb momentum, the ripple becomes a wave.

Indeed, at a time when a new boom of AI stocks is getting investors fatigued by over-issued stock and broken promises, Akanda offers something rare: scarcity aligned with tangible results. That combination can be catalytic. And it's the reason Akanda's story doesn't just read like another microcap pitch. It reads like a company that knows scarcity can be its strongest asset.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda Corp. is an international cannabis company with operations in Europe and North America. The company is dedicated to cultivating and distributing high-quality medical cannabis and wellness products that improve lives. Akanda's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and accessible cannabis products to consumers worldwide while promoting sustainable business practices.

About First Towers & Fiber Corp.

First Towers is focused on tower development and operating its 700+km fiber optic network in the attractive wireless market of Mexico, with an intention to expand to other Latin American countries. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN).

