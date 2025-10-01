General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Announces Closing of $6.3 Million Financing

Insider Participation Underscores Strong Conviction Strong in Strategy and Growth Opportunities.

OCEANSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCID:GEVI) today announced the successful closing of a Series C Preferred Stock financing, raising $6,314,062 in gross proceeds.

The financing round included participation from company insiders Ted Ralston, chief executive officer; Andrew Hotsko, chief operating officer; Steve Conboy, founder of Mighty Fire Breaker LLC and chief technology officer; and Wes Bolsen, director; as well as Bolt Rock Holdings. Their involvement underscores confidence in GEVI's strategic direction and long-term value creation.

The Series C Preferred Stock was issued at $15.00 per share, with each share convertible into 3.333 shares of GEVI common stock. In addition, investors received 50% warrant coverage, with warrants exercisable at $6.00 per share.

"This capital raise strengthens our balance sheet and positions GEVI to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy," said Ted Ralston, CEO of Mighty Fire Breaker. "We are honored to have the support of such respected investors who share our vision for building long-term shareholder value through innovation and disciplined expansion. With this financing completed, we are now in a stronger position to pursue an uplisting to a major national stock exchange, an important step toward elevating our presence within the investment community and broadening our shareholder base."

Proceeds from the financing will be used to support corporate growth initiatives, expand operational capacity and pursue new market opportunities in line with the company's strategic roadmap.

Univest Securities LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

For more information on Mighty Fire Breaker, visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC, offers an innovative portfolio of non-toxic and environmentally safe wildfire defense solutions. The Company's offerings include wildfire home defense systems, mobile and ground application systems, and products for use in the manufacturing of fire-resilient building products.

Mighty Fire Breaker's CitroTech fire inhibitor is the only fire inhibitor designated as EPA Safer Choice and also has UL GREENGUARD GOLD certification.

