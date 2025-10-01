Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Bengal's information circular - proxy statement dated August 28, 2025, were elected as directors of Bengal at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal and the detailed results of such ballot vote are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Chayan Chakrabarty 408,222,532 (100.00%) 7,745 (0.00%) Brian J. Moss 408,228,277 (100.00%) 2,000 (0.00%) Barry Herring 408,229,277 (99.98%) 1,000 (0.00%) W.B. (Bill) Wheeler 403,381,983 (98.81%) 4,848,294 (1.19%) R. Neal Grant 408,229,277 (100.00%) 1,000 (0.00%)

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268619

SOURCE: Bengal Energy Ltd.