Guanaco production guidance for 2025 has been revised to 11,000-12,000 GEOs (previously 14,000-16,000 GEOs).

Guanaco is currently operating only the heap leach circuit; the agitation leach circuit remains temporarily offline following the workplace fatality reported on 26 August 2025.

To date, approximately US$1.3 million in proceeds have been generated from the partial sale of Austral's equity portfolio to support cash flow needs.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, advises that production guidance for the Guanaco Mine in Chile has been revised to 11,000-12,000 GEOs, compared to the 14,000-16,000 GEOs previously disclosed in the June 2025 Quarterly Report.

Guanaco Mine, Chile

The revised production guidance reflects no production from the agitation leaching circuit following the workplace fatality reported on 26 August 2025. The tailings filter section of the processing facility has been suspended. However, Chilean authorities have now granted access to implement improvements requested during their inspection of the plant. Despite this progress, the agitation leaching circuit remains temporarily offline.

Guanaco continues to operate the heap leaching circuit and is actively reprocessing historical heaps. Production is expected to stabilise by November 2025, with monthly output expected to exceed 1,200 GEOs.

Equity Investments Proceeds

To help offset the cash shortfall resulting from reduced production at Guanaco, a portion of Austral's equity portfolio in publicly listed companies was sold. These transactions generated approximately US$1.3 million in proceeds during September 2025.

Additionally, the Company received the final installment of US$1 million from Unico Silver, relating to the 2023 sale of SCRN Properties Ltd., owner of the Pingüino property.

