Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Fayzebuilt, a custom home builder and luxury renovation specialist based in Greater Victoria, is proud to announce its nomination in nine categories at the 2025 CARE Awards (Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence). The annual event recognizes the most thoughtful and well-crafted projects in homebuilding and renovation across Vancouver Island.

This year's nominations highlight two standout projects: the Shadow Ridge renovation and the Valley View custom home-both designed in collaboration with their partners in design and architecture.

"We take a meticulous, step-by-step approach to building-what we call 'fayze-by-fayze'-so each project reflects the unique lifestyle and values of our clients," says Graeme Connelly, Owner and Director of Fayzebuilt. "To be recognized for that commitment, in so many categories, is incredibly meaningful to our team."

2025 CARE Award Nominations for Fayze Contracting

Project: Valley View

Best Single Family Detached Home $2M-$5M

Best Outdoor Space under $500,000

Best Innovative Feature under $100,000

Best Contemporary Kitchen $75,000-$100,000

Best Primary Suite under $100,000

Best Interior - Homes $2M-$3M

Best Custom Millwork under $100,000

Project: Shadow Ridge

Best Renovation $500,000-$1,000,000

Best Contemporary Kitchen $75,000-$100,000

Best Bathroom over $50,000

Winners will be announced on Friday, October 3rd, at the CARE Awards Gala in the Crystal Ballroom at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

Fayzebuilt previously received two Gold CARE Awards in 2023, including Best Traditional Kitchen and Best Single-Family Dwelling. The 2025 nominations continue to affirm the company's reputation for craftsmanship rooted in process-where thoughtful design and precise execution go hand in hand, and every project is built to last.

About Fayze Contracting

Fayze Contracting, known as Fayzbuilt to customers and contractors, is a Victoria-based luxury custom home builder and renovation specialist known for elevated craftsmanship and a phased approach that leaves nothing to chance. Led by Red Seal carpenter Graeme Connelly, the team works closely with homeowners, architects, and designers to bring carefully considered spaces to life. Every project is guided by a clear process, open communication, and an unwavering attention to detail-whether it's a modern addition, a heritage restoration, or a custom home built from the ground up.

Learn more at fayzebuilt.ca

About the CARE Awards

The CARE Awards is Vancouver Island's premier event recognizing excellence in West Coast home design and construction. Finalists are judged by a panel of industry professionals on design, energy efficiency, workmanship, and creative use of space. For more than three decades, the event has set the standard for new homes, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living spaces.

A full colour CARE Awards magazine highlighting the winners will be distributed in the Times Colonist and online at careawards.ca.

