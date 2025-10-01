



TOKYO, Oct 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, is excited to unveil a one-of-a-kind experiential promotion for JCB cardmembers outside Japan: the Exclusive Giant Gacha Experience in Shibuya. This limited-time promotion is taking place across three of Shibuya's iconic venues - Tokyu Plaza Shibuya, Shibuya PARCO, and shibuya-san.Participants can take a photo of the capsule toy machine and post it on designated social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, WeChat and RED) using the hashtag morejcb for a chance to win exciting prizes.Prizes include items that enhance sightseeing in Tokyo, such as the Tokyo Metro 24-hour unlimited ride pass & Limited-Edition Pass Case and admission to CROSSING VIEW & ROOFTOP LOUNGE MAG8, which offers panoramic views of the iconic Shibuya Crossing.In addition, all participants will receive a Shibuya-themed pouch containing trash bags, highlighting JCB's commitment to supporting the beautification of Shibuya through this initiative.Under the theme "More Japan - More Value, More Fun!", JCB invites international visitors to immerse themselves in a uniquely Japanese experience through a giant capsule toy event. JCB cardmembers can participate free of charge and try their luck at winning exciting prizes.JCB is committed to enriching the travel experience of its cardmembers through culturally immersive promotions. By encouraging participants to share their experiences on social media, JCB aims to inspire more international travelers to explore the charm of Japan and discover the added value of using JCB.For more details about the event, visit here.https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/shibuya/88272/Watch the promotional video here.https://youtu.be/RNM9jzZPHAE?si=Ko-xKtpxBEZ5wgKRAbout "MORE JAPAN with JCB": A Concept Designed to Enrich the Inbound Travel ExperienceMORE JAPAN with JCB is a brand concept developed by JCB to embody the convenience and value it offers to international visitors exploring Japan. Serving as a unified symbol, it allows international cardmembers to easily identify exclusive offers and benefits, while enhancing awareness of JCB's unique advantages for inbound travelers.From airports and vibrant cities to peaceful countryside towns, JCB Card is widely accepted across Japan - empowering travelers to eat more, explore more, and experience more. Through MORE JAPAN with JCB, visitors are invited to discover a side of Japan they have never seen before.Experience the rich, diverse, and deeply authentic charms of Japan - with JCB by your side.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.