Geotab Inc.: Geotab strengthens global footprint and small to mid-sized fleet solutions with acquisition of Verizon Connect's international commercial operations in Europe and Australia

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced it has acquired the commercial operations of Verizon Connect's telematics business in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Australia. This strategic acquisition, which does not include Verizon's Connect's product, engineering, and other non-sales focused teams, significantly expands Geotab's global footprint and strengthens its market share, particularly within the crucial small to mid-sized fleet segment across key international markets.

The integration of Verizon Connect's European and Australia commercial operations and expertise further enhances Geotab's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and comprehensive data insights to customers worldwide. The move expands Geotab's reach and tailored solutions for fleet businesses ensuring they have access to industry-leading telematics technology, AI and data insights, and local in-market support.

Geotab is pleased to welcome over 400 talented Verizon Connect employees from across Europe and Australia as part of the acquisition. Their expertise and dedication will be instrumental in accelerating Geotab's commitment to innovation and delivering robust, localized solutions for customers. The integration will be led by Matthew Kassel, Senior Vice-President, Strategic Acquisitions and Integration.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Geotab and the connected vehicle industry," said Neil Cawse, Founder, President and CEO of Geotab. "By welcoming Verizon Connect employees in Europe and Australia into the Geotab family, we are expanding our global reach and reinforcing the company's commitment to serving the diverse needs of fleets of all sizes. We are excited about the exceptional opportunities this presents for customers, especially those with small to mid-sized fleets, to unlock greater efficiency, safety, and sustainability."

The integration of Verizon Connect's commercial operations in Europe and Australia into Geotab is effective immediately. Customers of Verizon Connect in Europe and Australia can expect a seamless transition and continued access to high-quality telematics solutions, now backed by Geotab's extensive global infrastructure and innovation capabilities.

About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog .