Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 06:36 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Unveils New PC4 Series PTZ Cameras, Game-changer of Wide-area Security with Latest AI Algorithm

YANTAI, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30th, Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink") announced the launch of its next-generation PC4 series dual-spectrum PTZ cameras. Featuring new LMIR lens options, upgraded visible light module, latest AI algorithm and optional GNSS, this PTZ security camera sets a new standard for proactive monitoring and situational awareness.

Raythink PC4 AI-Powered Multi-dimensional Sensing PTZ Camera

Beyond Sight with Advanced Dual-spectrum Imaging

The thermal imaging module has a range of lens options and it is tailored to diverse applications by offering a wide field of view or extended detection capabilities. With thermal resolution up to 1280×1024, maximum 8x digital zoom and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), the camera delivers clear images of distant targets even in low visibility and high wind conditions. The performance of the visible light module has also been comprehensively enhanced, supporting 60x continuous zoom and EIS with gyro.

More substantial Security Response Powered by AI

The enhanced lens is designed for more explicit images to improve target recognition and tracking capabilities fundamentally. Combined with the latest AI algorithms, the PTZ camera system maximizes these hardware enhancements to achieve new levels of security performance. The PC4 series incorporates AI-powered classification to accurately identify humans, vehicles, boats and fire sources. Its Preset Mode allows customized virtual tripwires and intrusion zones that only trigger alerts for specified targets, significantly reducing false alarms. Meanwhile, the Real-Time Mode performs continuous dynamic analysis across the entire viewing area, automatically locking onto and tracking any detected targets to ensure complete monitoring coverage.

Engineered for Diverse Security Challenges.

In adverse weather conditions where traditional cameras fail, the PC4 excels with dual-spectrum imaging and IP66 protection, providing uninterrupted 24/7 monitoring in outdoor environments-from glare and complete darkness to rain, snow, dust storms, and thick fog. Its built-in centimeter-level GPS and azimuth referencing enable rapid single-person deployment, while terrain-adaptive patrol capabilities support seamless, efficient detection across diverse applications, including forest fire prevention and maritime monitoring. This versatile design makes the PC4 series ideal for demanding security scenarios.

With its advanced imaging, AI capabilities, and flexible deployment, the Raythink PC4 PTZ security camera sets a new benchmark, delivering superior situational awareness and proactive defence.

For Further Information
Email: sales@raythink-tech.com
Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783984/Raythink_PC4_AI_Powered_Multi_dimensional_Sensing_PTZ_Camera.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raythink-unveils-new-pc4-series-ptz-cameras-game-changer-of-wide-area-security-with-latest-ai-algorithm-302570193.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.