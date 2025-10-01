Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Unveils New PC4 Series PTZ Cameras, Game-changer of Wide-area Security with Latest AI Algorithm

YANTAI, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30th, Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink") announced the launch of its next-generation PC4 series dual-spectrum PTZ cameras. Featuring new LMIR lens options, upgraded visible light module, latest AI algorithm and optional GNSS, this PTZ security camera sets a new standard for proactive monitoring and situational awareness.

Beyond Sight with Advanced Dual-spectrum Imaging

The thermal imaging module has a range of lens options and it is tailored to diverse applications by offering a wide field of view or extended detection capabilities. With thermal resolution up to 1280×1024, maximum 8x digital zoom and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), the camera delivers clear images of distant targets even in low visibility and high wind conditions. The performance of the visible light module has also been comprehensively enhanced, supporting 60x continuous zoom and EIS with gyro.

More substantial Security Response Powered by AI

The enhanced lens is designed for more explicit images to improve target recognition and tracking capabilities fundamentally. Combined with the latest AI algorithms, the PTZ camera system maximizes these hardware enhancements to achieve new levels of security performance. The PC4 series incorporates AI-powered classification to accurately identify humans, vehicles, boats and fire sources. Its Preset Mode allows customized virtual tripwires and intrusion zones that only trigger alerts for specified targets, significantly reducing false alarms. Meanwhile, the Real-Time Mode performs continuous dynamic analysis across the entire viewing area, automatically locking onto and tracking any detected targets to ensure complete monitoring coverage.

Engineered for Diverse Security Challenges.

In adverse weather conditions where traditional cameras fail, the PC4 excels with dual-spectrum imaging and IP66 protection, providing uninterrupted 24/7 monitoring in outdoor environments-from glare and complete darkness to rain, snow, dust storms, and thick fog. Its built-in centimeter-level GPS and azimuth referencing enable rapid single-person deployment, while terrain-adaptive patrol capabilities support seamless, efficient detection across diverse applications, including forest fire prevention and maritime monitoring. This versatile design makes the PC4 series ideal for demanding security scenarios.

With its advanced imaging, AI capabilities, and flexible deployment, the Raythink PC4 PTZ security camera sets a new benchmark, delivering superior situational awareness and proactive defence.

