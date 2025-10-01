LG CNS Leverages Manufacturing AX Tech to Target the Middle East Oil Market

Showcasing Petroleum Industry-Focused AX Technologies at IDCE 2025

Joint booth with manufacturing AX partner S-OIL with the theme "AI-driven Intelligent Plant Transformation"

Demonstrating AX technologies such as Flare Stack AI Monitoring and AI-Guided HAZOP Analysis

LG CNS CEO Shin Gyoon Hyun met with Saudi Aramco executive leadership to discuss opportunities to collaborate on leveraging AX technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG CNS, a leading AX (AI Transformation) company in Korea, is set to expand into Middle Eastern markets with its advanced manufacturing-focused AX technologies.

From September 30 to October 2, LG CNS participated in the International Downstream Conference & Exhibition (IDCE) 2025 in Bahrain, marking a first for a Korean IT company as it showcased manufacturing AX technologies for intelligent and automated operation of petroleum sites.

IDCE is the largest industry event in the Middle East and often referred to as the CES of the petroleum and petroleum refining industry. The event is hosted by the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), a trade body established by the region's six leading companies, including Saudi Aramco and Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO). This year, companies from approximately 50 countries participated to showcase breakthrough technologies in the petroleum and petroleum refining industry as well as sustainable energy solutions.

LG CNS' booth at the exhibition used the theme "AI-Driven Intelligent Plant Transformation" and was set up in collaboration with S-OIL, a petroleum and refining company. The objective was to introduce a variety of innovations, including Flare Stack AI Monitoring, AI-Guided HAZOP Analysis, AI Tutor for Process Safety Management (PSM), and AI Incident Reporting Assistant. The solutions are designed to enhance safety management and productivity - both key priorities in manufacturing - and were successful in capturing strong interest from industry professionals.

One example of a flagship solution is Flare Stack AI Monitoring, which leverages AI image analysis and CCTV to enable uninterrupted, 24/7 monitoring of flare stacks, facilities that burn off flammable gases, and enable safe disposal. When it detects abnormalities in smoke color or flare conditions, the AI-powered system automatically controls steam valves to ensure optimal operation, thereby dramatically boosting process stability.

LG CNS also introduced an AI agent that automates facility drawing analyses for Hazard and Operability (HAZOP). HAZOP is performed during the design or commissioning stage of production facilities to identify potential hazards in advance. The entire process is traditionally conducted manually, making it time-consuming and subject to variations due to differences in expertise at the staffing level. AI-Guided HAZOP Analysis standardizes this by automatically analyzing all facility and equipment drawings and specifications. This reduces average analysis time by more than 60% and significantly improves accuracy.

PSM AI Tutor is an AI-based mock interview program designed to support safety awareness with employees, a key component of PSM inspections. Unlike traditional face-to-face interview training by safety managers, this approach eliminates time and location constraints, allowing more efficient preparation.

The AI Incident Reporting Assistant automates the reporting and documentation process in the event of workplace incidents, including fires and injuries, to accelerate the initial response time. Upon receiving site photos or voice memos from the first witness via a mobile app, AI is used to assess the information to determine the incident type, severity, and probable causes. It then streamlines the full reporting process, from preparing reports to notifying relevant internal teams and safety authorities. This enables more efficient responses in industrial accidents, where accurate root-cause analysis and fast initial response are critical.

LG CNS and S-OIL initially signed a business agreement in February to build intelligent plants and have been working together since then to integrate AX technologies in petroleum and petroleum refining operations.

Alongside the event, LG CNS CEO Shin Gyoon Hyun met with Hussain A. Al Qahtani, Senior Vice President of Fuels at Saudi Aramco, to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at embedding AX technologies within Saudi Aramco, building on LG CNS's proven track record in manufacturing AX.

"AI-powered plant intelligence is a key driver of manufacturing innovation," said LG CNS CEO Hyun. "When it comes to accelerating business innovation and transformation for our global clients, we'll spare no effort, leveraging our proven success and building on AX innovations that are ready for immediate deployment in manufacturing."

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.

