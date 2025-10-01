Officina Stellare SpA, renowned for its expertise in the design and manufacture of high-technology optomechanical system instrumentation across Aerospace, Scientific Research, and Defense sectors, and Skyloom Global Corp("Skyloom") an American pioneer in Space multi-orbit data transport services and laser communication technologies-following to what announced last October 8, 2024, have announced the signing of Technology and License Agreements and a Teaming Agreement to launch the "Skyloom Europe" Project, that will revolutionize optical communications across European civil and military sectors.

The Project, specifically, aims to foster cooperation between Officina Stellare and Skyloom for the commercialization of optical communication technologies and services under the brand name "Skyloom Europe." This initiative will involve (i) the establishment of a NewCo in Italy, entirely owned by Officina Stellare, and (ii) the creation of a high-capacity production facility to meet the growing and evolving global market demand for optical communications, which is estimated to be worth approximately 12 billion euros.

The above-mentioned production facility will specifically focus on the manufacturing of optical communication terminals for intersatellite links ground to space and space to space with advanced quantum key distribution (QKD) encryption for airborne and space applications. This facility will serve multi-orbit satellite networks and strengthen European supply chain independence.

Reflecting on their proven track record, the new facility infrastructure will mirror the successful business model and the manufacturing facility operated by Skyloom in the USA, which serves both the U.S. Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and a diverse international clientele spanning both commercial and government sectors.

The new production facility will be located in Veneto, near the headquarters of Officina Stellare, to optimize engineering and production synergies.

The production facility will mass-produce existing technologies while pioneering in-house R&D for next-generation secure optical communications, including quantum communication free-space systems leveraging mature QKD technologies from ongoing Officina Stellare and Skyloom collaborations. The Skyloom Europe Project targets the growing global market, projected to reach approximately 60,000 terminals by 2031 with a market value of €12 billion. Additional opportunities also derive from the defense sector's demand for secure communications and expanding requirements for sub-orbital applications such as manned and unmanned aircraft communications.

The goal of the Skyloom Europe Project, and therefore of NewCo itself, is to establish itself as a new supplier for the international market, with a particular focus on Europe. This aims to bridge a significant gap in the continental supply chain. Additionally, in the medium term, the Project envisions transforming the NewCo from a company dedicated to product commercialization into one that also provides high-performance and secure telecommunications and connectivity services.

"With great satisfaction, we mark this pivotal moment," states Gino Bucciol, Vice President and Chief of Business Development at Officina Stellare. "This achievement highlights the dynamic growth of the optical communications market and the increasing interest from European governments and institutions, driven by global geopolitical shifts. The NewCo and the Skyloom Europe brand is set to transform airborne and space connectivity across European civil and military sectors. We're boosting security, speed, and accessibility in airborne and satellite communications, addressing crucial needs in sectors like Defense and SATCOM. This new, lasercom focused, company complements Officina Stellare's ongoing success in the communications segment."

"Entering the in-orbit advanced telecommunications market marks a milestone for Officina Stellare," said Giovanni Dal Lago, Executive Chairman at Officina Stellare. "With Skyloom Europe, we are expanding our horizons beyond aerospace and defense, positioning our company at the forefront of secure, next-generation connectivity. This strategic step strengthens our role as a European technology leader and accelerates our path toward long-term growth in one of the most dynamic markets of the future."

"The establishment of Skyloom Europe is a strategic inflection point in our global growth trajectory," said Eric Moltzau, Chief Commercial Officer at Skyloom Global Corp. "By partnering with Officina Stellare, we are combining world-class engineering, advanced optical and Quantum Key Distribution technologies, and regional expertise to accelerate the deployment of secure, high-throughput communications across Europe. This venture strengthens the European Economic Area supply chain, fosters co-development opportunities, and opens the door to new joint initiatives in next-generation space and airborne connectivity. For our strategic partners, Skyloom Europe creates a high-leverage entry point into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the space economy."

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Broomfield, Colorado-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow's space-based telecommunication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a planetary scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decision makers can leverage perishable information.

To learn more, please visit: www.skyloom.co

About Officina Stellare

Officina Stellare is an Italian leading name specialized in the design and manufacture of high-technology optomechanical system instrumentation for the Aerospace, Scientific Research, and Defense-related domains. Officina Stellare aims to be the global point of reference for the delivery of integrated engineering systems and solutions that may allow individuals to accelerate knowledge of the Earth and the Universe, improve and make connectivity between people and machines safer and enhance the possibilities of defense and protection of sensitive information and data.

To learn more, please visit: www.officinastellare.com

