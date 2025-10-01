JarnisTech Offers PCB Design and Assembly Services to Startups and R&D Teams

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JarnisTech, a leader in high-end multi-layer and specialized material PCB solutions, provides flexible, cost-effective, and efficient PCB design and assembly services to startups and R&D teams around the globe. The company helps clients significantly reduce PCB development cycles and speed up product launches.

"We understand what startups and R&D teams need most - efficient and reliable PCB services," said Jeremy, CEO of JarnisTech. "In today's competitive market, time-to-market is a crucial factor in a product's success. That's why we focus on delivering fast, customizable PCB design and assembly solutions, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a rapidly changing marketplace."

While many companies offer quick production, JarnisTech sets itself apart with its comprehensive approach, covering the full spectrum from design and manufacturing to assembly. This integrated process allows clients to quickly adapt to shifting demands and technological advancements, ultimately shortening time-to-market and boosting competitiveness.

This capability is a result of JarnisTech's years of technological expertise and advanced production systems. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company's engineering team has developed strong specialization in complex PCB design and PCBA, offering customized solutions for multi-layer PCBs, high-density interconnects, high-frequency circuits, and specialty material applications. "We have 20 automated SMT production lines, including high-precision pick-and-place machines and reflow soldering ovens, which greatly enhance production efficiency and assembly accuracy, ensuring timely project delivery while meeting high-quality PCBA standards." said the company's Engineering Director.

As global technology continues to advance, the demand for efficient and precise PCB design and assembly services continues to rise. JarnisTech's design services are extensively used in critical sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive electronics, medical devices, aerospace, and high-speed communications. Thanks to its cutting-edge technology, extensive industry experience, and rapid full-process responsiveness, JarnisTech is quickly becoming the go-to partner for startups and R&D teams worldwide.

