Employer Branding Institute: "2025 Belonging Awards" Winners Announced - Setting a Benchmark for Leading Organizations

SHANGHAI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the "2025 Belonging Awards" hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, a leading employer brand communication organization, have been officially announced in China. This year's awards involved a comprehensive evaluation of companies across 10 key categories, 21 dimensions, and 112 indicators. Ultimately, the following 72 outstanding companies stood out from the competition, earning recognition as exemplary employers in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. On August 25, "2025 Belonging Awards" award ceremony proudly sponsored by premium spirits brand Rémy Cointreau and partnered with Jaguar Land Rover China, was held in grand style in Datong, Shanxi Province, China.

The "2025 Belonging Awards" aiming to identify and honor companies that truly place "belonging" at the core of their strategies-creating workplaces where every employee feels respected, recognized, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. Over the 6 months application process, the award received applications from 694 well-known domestic and international companies, including Rémy Cointreau, Mercedes-Benz, BOSCH, Jaguar Land Rover China, HSBC China, L'ORÉAL China, Carlsberg, TCL, BAYER and so on. Spanning over 50 countries and regions across 97 industries, these companies submitted a remarkable 47,192 application materials for consideration. The awards spotlight leading companies in the Chinese market that excel in innovative, systematic, and comprehensive Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices, creating meaningful impacts both internally and externally.

The announcement of the "2025 Belonging Awards" marks a significant step for companies in advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, reflecting their commitment to innovation and growth amid a challenging market environment. The "2025 Belonging Awards" not only provides organizations with a clear understanding of their investments and progress in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion but also helps to meet the growing compliance and transparency demands of global regulation. By doing so, the awards empower organizations to build their core competencies and influence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion while enhancing the brand visibility of the award-winning employers.

The Employer Branding Institute is a leading employer brand research institution, bringing together leading figures and human resources experts in the field of global employer branding. The Employer Branding Institute has more than 2,000 members, including more than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies. Employer Branding Institute is a joint brand of HRflag and Wild Theory.

