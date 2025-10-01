Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Golden Cross entdeckt hochgradiges Gold - Ein neues Fosterville im Milliarden-Dollar-Gürtel von Victoria?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 07:30 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKINGRAPHICA: World First Luxury Skincare For Skinart

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKINGRAPHICA is the first luxury skincare line for skin art, rewriting the rules of the multi billion-dollar tattoo industry. This Australian company has created a scientifically advanced, dermatologically tested, and performance-led skincare system specifically for tattooed skin.

Founded by skin artist Mikael Ramgard and Mat Baxter

The brand's formulations are a world first, developed using a custom-built AI engine trained on skin science, biochemistry, and tattoo ink behavior, with human formulators finessing the final products. This innovative partnership has created a full line of products, including a world-first tattoo restoration cream called LUME.

Unlike most skincare, which is not designed for the altered structure and pigment of tattooed skin, SKINGRAPHICA uses targeted, stage-specific formulations. Tattoos live in the dermis, and general skincare often contains ingredients that are not Ink-Safe. These include strong resurfacing acids, high-strength retinoids, and harsh peels, which can thin the skin, accelerate cell turnover, and blur or mute tattoo color. SKINGRAPHICA avoids these harsh, ink-compromising actives, engineering every formula with Ink-Safe biochemistry.

The brand's core products address the full lifecycle of a tattoo:

  • PRIME ($254AUD / $165USD, 30ml): A lightweight serum with ceramides, ectoin, and panthenol to hydrate and protect the skin barrier before a tattoo.
  • LOCK ($276AUD / $179USD 50ml): A cream that supports newly tattooed skin by securing pigment, restoring barrier lipids, and reducing discomfort with ingredients like centella triterpenes and squalane.
  • SHIELD ($239AUD / $155USD, 50ml): This daily moisturiser uses the TattooGuard UV-Defence System to protect against UV, blue light, and pollution, helping to slow pigment fading.
  • LUME ($386AUD / $255USD 30ml | $530AUD / $385USD 50ml): A breakthrough dual-action formula that is infused with light-diffusing agents, gentle renewing actives, and nourishing emollients, it smooths and conditions skin without compromising pigment. It is especially beneficial for tattoos five years or older, helping them appear more luminous and vivid.

Founded by Mat Baxter and artist Mikael Ramgard, SKINGRAPHICA bridges artistry and science to represent a new class of tattoo-dermatological adjuncts. With 6.6 million Australians having tattoos, and 39% of Gen Z having one, SKINGRAPHICA is meeting a clear customer need that has been ignored major beauty retailers. The brand is launching with a direct-to-consumer model, shipping to over 50 countries from October 1, 2025.

Media Contact:
Hollie Smith
hollie@shapr.com.au

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784153/Founded_by_skin_artist_Mikael_Ramgard___Mat_Baxter.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skingraphica-world-first-luxury-skincare-for-skinart-302571993.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.