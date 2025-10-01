New report from the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance addresses key challenges facing large-scale infrastructure projects and offers stakeholders recommendations for ensuring such projects are delivered within time and budget. An unprecedented number of large-scale infrastructure projects must be developed and delivered in the coming decades to facilitate a large global pipeline of power generation projects, according to a new report from the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA). Lagging infrastructure in power grids is largely considered a key barrier to the energy transition, with networks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...