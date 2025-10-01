JDEnergy introduced its eBlock 100C, eStation MV-6880, combined control systems, and the milestone deployment of its 20,000th energy storage block.From pv magazine USA Exhibiting at its booth at the RE+ trade show, battery integrator JDEnergy focused on the gear: specifically, how its products integrate, how they're installed, and how control systems can be streamlined by removing unnecessary components. The company emphasized installation speed, system reliability, and maintaining uptime exceeding 99%. JDEnergy currently offers two main products for the US market: the eBlock 100C and the eStation ...

