Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced the appointment of Cyrille Cotte as Managing Director and Head of Insurance for its European Financial Institutions Group (FIG), based in London and working across Europe with regional Co-Heads of Financial Services Coverage Nick Millar and Corso Bavagnoli.

Cyrille joins Lazard from Evercore, where he was a Partner and Senior Managing Director in the European Financial Institutions Group. Over his career, he has focused on advising a broad range of insurers and other financial services firms on mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic initiatives across Europe and internationally.

"Cyrille brings an impressive depth of knowledge and experience in the insurance and broader financial institutions sector," said Cyrus Kapadia, Co-Head of European Investment Banking at Lazard. "He is widely respected for his work and leadership on complex cross-border transactions, and his addition will further strengthen our ability to support our clients in seizing the right opportunities and navigating a rapidly changing global financial landscape."

"I am excited to welcome Cyrille in our European FIG team," said Jean-Louis Girodolle, Co-Head of European Investment Banking at Lazard. "His recognised expertise and trusted relationships with an extensive range of global clients will enhance our ability to provide thoughtful and creative solutions for the insurance sector across the financial services spectrum."

"I'm excited to join Lazard and contribute to the firm's strong reputation for providing independent, strategic advice," said Cyrille Cotte. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across geographies, sectors and products to help our clients achieve their strategic ambitions in today's fast changing financial environment."

With over 20 years of experience, Cyrille has advised insurers and financial institutions on numerous landmark transactions globally, including mergers, acquisitions, sales, public market transactions, capital raisings and strategic partnerships. His track record includes leading roles in the acquisition of German life insurer Viridium by Allianz, BlackRock, and T&D Holdings; Athora's sale of its Irish Life business; and MetLife's sale of its UK Pension Risk Transfer business. He has also worked on AXA's acquisition of HSBC's insurance operations in Asia and Latin America.

Before joining Evercore in 2016, Cyrille held senior roles at Citi's EMEA Financial Institutions Group, Macquarie, Fox-Pitt Kelton, and EY in London and Paris. He holds a Master's in Management from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France.

