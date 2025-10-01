Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
01.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Addepar's Global Expansion Accelerates with New Switzerland Office

Empowering investment communities across Europe and the Middle East with advanced data and technology solutions

GENEVA, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, the leading technology and data platform serving investment professionals, today announced the opening of its new office in Geneva, marking its fourth dedicated presence across Europe and the Middle East and the latest step in the company's mission to connect the global investment ecosystem.

Addepar

This expansion underscores Addepar's commitment to serving clients across Europe and the Middle East, building on decade-long partnerships with family offices, private banks and other investment firms in the region. Switzerland's reputation as a leading wealth hub makes it a natural location for Addepar to broaden its reach and deepen relationships with both new and existing clients.

Firms across the region, from external asset managers to large institutions, are facing growing FINMA-driven regulatory complexity and rising client expectations, fueling demand for more modern, integrated technology solutions. As these firms seek to move away from manual processes and outdated legacy systems, Addepar provides automated workflows, improved data accuracy, predictive insights powered by AI and analytics, and the digital experience expected by the next generation of investors. Addepar invests over $100 million annually into research and development, ensuring clients benefit from continuous innovation that fulfills their evolving requirements and priorities.

With the opening of Geneva, Addepar adds to its established regional presence in London, Edinburgh, and Dubai. The company now serves more than 1,300 firms in over 50 countries, representing more than $8 trillion in assets on its platform.

"Our decision to expand into Switzerland reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the unique needs of global investment professionals," said Peter O'Brien, Global Head of Growth and Partnerships at Addepar. "With a local presence, we're better equipped to help firms of all sizes - from boutique family offices to international banks - deliver the high-touch service and sophisticated insights their clients expect. This marks an exciting next chapter in Addepar's growth."

Regional clients can expect access to Addepar's technology and data platform, packaged into curated solutions that include advanced portfolio reporting, billing, analysis, dashboards, client portal, alternatives data management and cash flow forecasting.

Addepar employs nearly 250 people across Europe and the Middle East and continues to expand to accommodate compounding demand from clients in the region. The Geneva office strengthens Addepar's global network and reinforces its commitment to equipping investment professionals with the technology- and data-powered solutions to shape the future of the industry.

About Addepar
Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 50 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $8 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai and Geneva.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299460/Addepar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/addepars-global-expansion-accelerates-with-new-switzerland-office-302568796.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
