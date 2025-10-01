H.I.G. Capital Completes the Acquisition of France Workwear

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of the France Workwear business from Rentokil Initial. The business will be rebranded and operate under a new name in early 2026.

Headquartered in France, France Workwear is a leading provider of full-cycle textile services, specialising in the design, rental, and laundry/repair of workwear, flat linen, and hygiene solutions. It combines scale, service quality, and sustainability to deliver mission-critical services across 34 sites and a nationwide logistics network. France Workwear serves over 21,000 customers across diverse industries through long-term subscription contracts, with high levels of customer retention.

Fabrice Shoshany, CEO of France Workwear, stated: "We are proud to join the H.I.G. family and grateful for their confidence in our strategy and commitment to our future. This partnership marks the start of a new chapter for France Workwear - one where we will strengthen our leadership in textile rental services, broaden our focus on innovation and sustainability, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients, partners, and employees across and beyond France. We are already recognised as a leader in PPE, cleanrooms, and traceability, and with H.I.G.'s support, we will further strengthen our position as the industry benchmark."

Tobias Borkowski, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented: "France Workwear has long been recognised as a foundational player in the French textile services market, providing mission-critical workwear, flat linen, and hygiene solutions across a diverse range of industries. With a resilient subscription-based model, strong market position, and a clear strategy for growth, we believe the business is well-positioned to thrive as an independent platform and accelerate its scale across Europe."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Middle Market Private Equity, added: "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in France Workwear, a business at the forefront of textile rental services with an exceptional track record of quality and innovation. H.I.G.'s experience in scaling businesses and executing corporate carve-outs positions us well to support France Workwear's transition as an independent business and to drive its next phase of growth."

H.I.G. was advised by Jefferies and Santander.

About France Workwear

France Workwear is a leading provider of full-cycle textile services in France, specialising in workwear, flat linen, and hygiene solutions. The business supports clients across a wide range of industries, delivering mission-critical services through a nationwide network and a resilient subscription-based model. With a strong commitment to service quality and a focus on sustainability, France Workwear enables its customers to operate safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Tobias Borkowski

Managing Director

tborkowski@hig.com

Markus Noe-Nordberg

Managing Director

mnordberg@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524016/HIG_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hig-capital-completes-the-acquisition-of-france-workwear-302571153.html