Nyce International Plc - Interim report for the 12-month period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

NYCEInternationalplc

("NYCEINTERNATIONAL","NYCE"orthe"Company")

Interim report for the 12-month period 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025

Nyce International plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its unaudited financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2025. A copy of the Interim Results is also available on the Company's website at: www.nyceint.com

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman enquiries@nyceint.com First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Brian Stockbridge +44 (0) 7858 888 007

Chairman Statement

Introduction

Nyce International Plc (the "Company" or "NYCE") is a publicly traded company on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market, specialising in being a B2B gaming product marketplace and game technology aggregation.

This period marked continued progress on NYCE's strategic growth plan, with the launch of proprietary platform solutions and the onboarding of new B2B gaming solutions within the NYCE Marketplace. The introduction of Nirmata Play, ClickSpin Media and a Crypto Advisory service arm has laid the foundation for platform-driven revenue growth, backed by commercial agreements secured in key markets.

The Company also revised its accounting reference date and the Company's next audited financial statements will cover a period of eighteen (18) months from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Activities during the period

The period saw significant developments across product, commercial, and corporate initiatives.

Relisting, Acquisitions and Fundraising

On 6 March 2025, the Company (formerly ChallengerX) was restored to trading and in doing so successfully completed the acquisitions of:

Nyce International Limited for £1,600,000;

Virya VC Limited for £280,000; and

An instance of Reelsoft AB's Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and Aggregation Platform for £160,000.

In connection with the acquisitions, the Company raised £483,000 through the issue of 241,500,000 subscription shares at £0.002 per share. The previously announced £120,000 loan note was converted into equity through the issue of 120,000,000 ordinary shares at £0.001 per share. The Company also settled certain outstanding debt obligations by issuing 145,800,000 ordinary shares at prices of £0.004 and £0.002 per share respectively.

Product and Operational Developments

In May 2025, the Group launched Nirmata Play, its proprietary RGS and Aggregation Platform, offering integration of leading global game providers and independent studios to casino operators. The platform will go live in October 2025 with a multi-country betting operator, supported by eight contracted studios and a library of over 1,500 games.

Integration of additional studios commenced in April 2025, with further investment made into team expansion, partner networks, marketing channels, and a full redevelopment of the Group's website, positioning the business as a global product marketplace for the betting and gaming sector.

In June 2025, the Group completed the formation of NYCE Affiliates, marketed as ClickSpin, a digital marketing agency focused on connecting casino and sportsbook brands with affiliate companies. ClickSpin has already secured commercial contracts and will further support operator clients and enhance the Group's product ecosystem.

Corporate Developments

Board Changes: During the period, Harmen Brenninkmeijer was appointed as Executive Chairman, Farzad Peyman-Fard as Chief Executive Officer, and Stelios Michaelides as Group Chief Financial Officer. Stuart Adam stepped down from the Board following his contribution to the Group's restructuring.

Financial Year Alignment: The Company has aligned its accounting reference date across all entities to 31 December.

Outlook

The Group's near-term priorities remain focused on scaling operations and diversifying revenue streams across its core and emerging business lines. Key initiatives include:

NirmataPlay: Onboarding of further multi-country operators, supported by an established games portfolio and further investment into licensing and certifications. This will create a new, recurring B2B revenue stream.

Onboarding of further multi-country operators, supported by an established games portfolio and further investment into licensing and certifications. This will create a new, recurring B2B revenue stream. ClickSpin Media: Driving growth in the Group's affiliate marketing arm, expanding its performance marketing capabilities to support both traditional operators and the rapidly growing crypto casino channel.

Driving growth in the Group's affiliate marketing arm, expanding its performance marketing capabilities to support both traditional operators and the rapidly growing crypto casino channel. NYCE Crypto Advisory: Following its launch in July 2025, this new division will provide strategic, technical, and product-focused advisory services at the intersection of iGaming and web3, underpinned by NYCE's partner network and expertise. The advisory service complements existing Group offerings and positions NYCE at the forefront of a market projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Following its launch in July 2025, this new division will provide strategic, technical, and product-focused advisory services at the intersection of iGaming and web3, underpinned by NYCE's partner network and expertise. The advisory service complements existing Group offerings and positions NYCE at the forefront of a market projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Proprietary Content Development : Investment into the development of proprietary games tailored to the crypto casino segment, further enhancing the Group's ecosystem and providing differentiated offerings to operators.

: Investment into the development of proprietary games tailored to the crypto casino segment, further enhancing the Group's ecosystem and providing differentiated offerings to operators. Strategic Technical Ventures (STVs): Continuing to expand and grow ventures that strengthen the Group's technology-led platform approach, building a broader product marketplace for the betting and gaming industry.

In September 2025, the Group successfully raised £150,000 through the issue of 75,000,000 ordinary shares at £0.002 per share. The proceeds will be applied directly to accelerating expansion into the crypto casinos channel, funding NirmataPlay licensing, proprietary games development, ClickSpin Media scaling, and the growth of the Crypto Advisory services.

The Board remains committed to maintaining financial discipline and operational efficiency while pursuing its venture-building strategy. The progress achieved in the first half of 2025, combined with post-period initiatives and funding, provides a robust foundation for delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer

Chairman

Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income

Unaudited 12 months ended 30 June 2025 Unaudited 6 months ended 31 December 2024 Audited year ended 30 June 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 122 - - Administrative expenses (715) (167) (778) Operatingloss (594) (167) (778) Lossbefore tax (594) (167) (778) Taxation - - - Lossfortheperiod (594) (167) (778) Totalcomprehensiveloss (594) (167) (778) (Loss)pershare(pence)fromcontinuingoperationsattributableto ownersoftheCompany-Basic&Diluted (0.0041) (0.039) (0.019)

StatementofFinancialPosition

Unaudited12 months ended 30 June 2025 Unaudited6 months ended 31 December 2024 Audited year ended 30 June 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 Non current assets Intangible assets - Goodwill 1,844 - - Intangible assets - Other 160 - - Total non-current assets 2,004 - - Currentassets Trade and other receivables 53 16 8 Cash and cash equivalents 270 103 2 Totalcurrentassets 324 119 10 Totalassets 2,328 119 10 Currentliabilities Trade and other payables 48 473 197 Totalcurrentliabilities 48 473 197 Netassets/(liabilities) 2,280 (354) (187) Capitalandreserves Share capital: - Issued - Treasury 1,449 1 432 1 432 1 Total share capital 1,450 433 433 Share premium 3,830 1,786 1,786 Retained earnings (3,000) (2,573) (2,406) Totalequity 2,280 (354) (187)

StatementofChangesinEquity

Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance at 30 June 2024 433 1,786 (2,406) (187) Loss for the period - - (167) (167) Total comprehensive income - - (167) (167) Issue of shares - - - - Balance at 31 December 2024 433 1,786 (2,573) (354) Loss for the period - - (427) (427) Total comprehensive income - - (427) (427) Issue of shares 1,017 2,044 - 3,061 Balance at 30 June 2025 1,450 3,830 (3,000) 2,280

StatementofCashFlows

Unaudited 12 months ended 30 June 2025 Unaudited 6 months ended 31 December 2024 Audited year ended 30 June 2024 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cashfromoperatingactivities Loss before tax (594) (167) (778) Adjustments for: (Increase) in trade and other receivables (56) (8) 7 (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (139) (156) 101 Investment in Subsidiaries (160) - - Software Asset (1,844) - - Impairment of asssets - - 440 Netcashusedinoperatingactivities (2,793) (19) (230) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares (net of issue costs) 3,061 - 74 Adjustment to share issue cost - - - Adjustment to share premium - - - Loans received - 120 110 Netcashfromfinancingactivities 3,061 120 184 Netcashflowforthe period 269 101 (46) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2 2 48 Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod 270 103 2

Notestothefinancialstatements

General information

Nyce International plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 1 Thorn Road, Blaydon-On-Tyne, England, NE21 5FE.

The Company's shares are currently trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol NYCE and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for 12 month period ended 30 June 2025 and 6 month ended 31 December 2024 are unaudited.

Basis of Preparation

The condensed interim financial statements of Nyce International plc have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

The condensed interim financial statements contained in this document do not constitute statutory accounts. In the opinion of the directors, the condensed interim financial statements for this period fairly presents the financial position, result of operations and cash flows for this period. The Board of Directors approved this Interim Financial Report on 30 September 2025.

These interim financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention, as modified by the recognition of listed investments at fair value.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional

currency.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless

otherwise stated.

Going Concern

As at 30 June June 2025, the Company had cash of £270,490. The Company has limited operating cash flow and is dependent on the performance of its trading activities or raising further capital and its cash balances for its working capital requirements. As at the date of this report, the Company had £243,761 cash at bank.

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue.

4. Earningsper share