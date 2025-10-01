Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Holds $4B+ First Close for Fourth Global Infrastructure Debt Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield announced today that it has raised over $4 billion for the first closing of Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund IV ("BID IV" or the "Fund"), reflecting continued significant support from both existing and new investors.

The Fund targets high yield debt investments for infrastructure assets and businesses backed by regulated, contracted, or concession-based cash flows. Brookfield is a trusted partner of choice to borrowers given its extensive asset knowledge, relationships and solutions-focused financing structures in sectors where it has deep operational experience. In addition, the Fund provides investors the opportunity to diversify their exposure to infrastructure and private credit.

Hadley Peer Marshall, Co-Head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said: "We are grateful for the support of our existing and new institutional partners as we continue to grow our strategy. Borrowers are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital that can provide flexible structures, speed of execution, and certainty of funding from knowledgeable lenders-needs that Brookfield is uniquely positioned to meet."

Ian Simes, Co-Head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said: "Demand for capital to support infrastructure growth is substantial, creating strong opportunities to partner with leading companies and finance their infrastructure businesses. Brookfield has been at the forefront of this market, delivering tailored capital solutions and building a strong global pipeline."

Brookfield's Infrastructure Credit platform has been actively investing across its core sectors, including renewable power and data infrastructure, deploying over $4 billion of capital in 2024. Recent investments include a $750 million credit facility to Crusoe to support the growth and scaling of their AI factories and a $150 million credit facility to Qair Polska, a leading Polish renewable platform.

In 2023, the previous vintage of the Infrastructure Debt strategy ("BID III"), closed with $6 billion of capital commitments, making it the world's largest private infrastructure debt fund at that time.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Brookfield's Credit business manages approximately $332 billion of assets globally, as of August 6, 2025, focused on a broad range of private credit investment strategies, including infrastructure, renewables, real estate, asset backed, and corporate credit. Return profiles span investment grade, sub-investment grade, and opportunistic. The business combines Brookfield's substantial direct investment platform which has been developed over several decades, with strategic partners, including Oaktree Capital Management, Castlelake, LCM Partners, 17Capital, and Primary Wave Music. As one of the world's largest and most experienced credit managers globally, Brookfield's Credit business delivers flexible, specialized capital solutions to borrowers, and seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

Notice to Readers

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions.

Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to Brookfield, or that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.