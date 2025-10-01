Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A2DKAC | ISIN: FR0013227113
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 09:21
40,290 Euro
+3,41 % +1,330
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 08:22 Uhr
154 Leser
SOITEC: Soitec Initiates Succession Process for Chief Executive Officer Pierre Barnabé


SOITEC INITIATES SUCCESSION PROCESS FOR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PIERRE BARNABÉ

Bernin (Grenoble), France, October 1, 2025 - Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive Officer of Soitec (Euronext Paris), has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to leave the Group for personal reasons.

Pierre Barnabé has committed to remain in his position for a period of six months until the end of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, in order to ensure a smooth transition. He will therefore continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Soitec until March 31, 2026.

The Board reiterates its confidence in Pierre Barnabé and the management team during this transition period to continue to implement the company's strategy and the organisational structure decided under his leadership.

The Board of Directors has initiated the process of appointing a new Chief Executive Officer. This process will be led by the Board's Compensation, Nominations and Board Governance Committee, which will consider both internal and external candidates.

Frédéric Lissalde, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec, said:

"Throughout our collaboration, I have witnessed Pierre Barnabé's commitment and the quality of his work in a complex market environment. His contribution has been instrumental in shaping the structure and positioning of the Group. Since taking office in 2022, he has shown determination and leadership, working closely with the Board in a climate of trust and transparency, to lay the foundations for Soitec's return to growth. Following his decision, the Board of Directors has initiated the process of recruiting a successor, with the utmost confidence in the strength of our teams, the quality of our governance and the company's ability to pursue its development in a sustainable and disciplined manner."

Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive Officer of Soitec, said:

"I remain fully committed to leading Soitec during this transition period, alongside our teams, to continue implementing our strategy and the organisation I have put in place, in agreement with the Board. We have made significant progress. Soitec now benefits from a diversified customer and product base, a more creative approach to innovation, flexible production and a strengthened financial structure. Thanks to the talent and dedication of our people, I am confident in the company's ability to continue innovating and to seize market opportunities in the months and years ahead."

****

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: visit our websiteand follow us on LinkedInand X

****

Media Relations: soitec@brunswickgroup.com

Laurence Frost: +33 6 31 65 57 06

Oscar de Miranda: +33 6 70 31 21 68

Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com


Attachment

  • 2025.09.30 - PR Project Bernin - 1900 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9e63e2a-399e-4d69-8094-f00a7090d3a4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
