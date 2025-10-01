Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
WKN: A2DKAC | ISIN: FR0013227113 | Ticker-Symbol: SOH1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 08:22 Uhr
SOITEC: Appointment of a New Permanent Representative of Cea Investissement to the Board of Directors of Soitec

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE OF CEA INVESTISSEMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOITEC

Bernin (Grenoble), France, October 1, 2025 - Soitec (Euronext Paris) announces that during its Board of Directors meeting on October 1, 2025, the Board of Directors acknowledged the appointment of Julie Galland as the new permanent representative of CEA Investissement on the Board of Directors and the Strategic Committee of Soitec, in replacement of François Jacq, with immediate effect.

Julie Galland has been Director of Technological Research at the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) since January 2023.

A graduate of the École polytechnique, ingénieure générale du Corps des mines and PhD in Solid-State Physics, she brings her expertise to the development of strategic technologies in the fields of national sovereignty, energy transition, digital technology and major societal challenges.

Before joining the CEA, she held several positions at the Directorate-General for Enterprise (DGE) between 2012 and 2023, in the semiconductor, health, aerospace and digital technology sectors. She led innovation, industrialization and investment policies, contributing to the structuring of industrial sectors and the implementation of public policies.

Her expertise in key technologies and industrial dynamics will be an asset for the governance and execution of Soitec's strategy.

The Board of Directors thanks François Jacq for his contribution to the Board's work and welcomes Julie Galland, whose expertise in the field of semiconductors will be an asset to the Company.

*****

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

*****

Relations Media: media@soitec.com

Investors Relations: investors@soitec.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
